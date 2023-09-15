Introduce Pureit water purifiers to your homes, offices for clean and pure water

With Pureit Water Purifier , you may discover the simplicity and magic of water filtration. This is a Hindustan Unilever production popularly known as Hul Pureit Water Purifier and takes you to a world where crystal-clear water is more than just a necessity, it's a life-changing experience. Pureit is a beacon of innovation and wellness. In order to ensure that every drop of water you drink is free from impurities, Pureit has developed a series of purifiers that combine cutting-edge technologies, including RO, UV, and MF.

As these purifiers do their magic, the process of getting water from the faucet to the glass becomes magical, making it not only necessary but also revitalising to drink. Whether you're looking for high-capacity systems or small solutions, Pureit offers a purifier that suits your needs. Welcome to the enchantment of Pureit Water Purifier into your life, and savour the simplicity of fresh, pure water as it simply elevates your daily experiences.

1. Pureit Water Purifier Revito Prime RO: The Pureit Revito Prime Mineral RO+MF+UV water purifier offers advanced 7-stage filtration with a generous 8L in-tank capacity. Its state-of-the-art DURAViva technology assures clean and safe drinking water by successfully eliminating contaminants, germs, viruses, and dangerous substances.Pureit Water purifier by Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL)offers pure and energising water, which is produced by combining reverse osmosis (RO), microfiltration (MF), and ultraviolet (UV) treatments. This combination ensures the removal of pollutants while maintaining vital minerals. ThePureit water purifier at the lowest price will fit your budget. It also has a sophisticated black design that blends elegance and utility, making it the perfect option for those seeking dependable and practical water purification. Take advantage of this system’s many advantages for better living.

Specifications:

Special Feature: WQA Certified

Power sources: Corded Electric

Product Dimension: 26.5Lx37.5Wx48.8H

Powered By: DURAViva, best filtration

Water-rich: Calcium and Magnesium

Special Technology: 7-stage RO+MF+UV LED

Price: Rs. 17,999

Pros Cons 7 Stage Filtration Capacity could be more. WQA Certified

2. Pureit Vital Plus Mineral RO+UV+MP water purifier: This Pureit water purifier is manufactured by HUL, known as the HULPureit Water purifier. This is a wall-mounted unit that features 6-stage filtration and a 7L capacity. Powered by Filtra Power technology, it assures the elimination of impurities, bacteria, viruses, and contaminants, providing a safe and healthy imbibing experience. The combination of Reverse Osmosis (RO), Ultraviolet (UV), and Membrane Protector (MP) ensures the retention of vital minerals while delivering pure and refreshing water. The elegant black design not only adds a touch of sophistication to your space but also maximizes convenience and saves space. This efficient and elegantPureit water purifier price fits your budget of Rs. 14,499, and it will improve water quality for a healthier lifestyle.

Specification:

Capacity: 7 Litres

Special feature: RO+

Product Dimension: 30.6lx30Wx36.6H

Purification Mode: Reverse Osmosis, Ultraviolet

Filtration Technology:Pureit Vital Plus with FiltraPower technology

Price: Rs.14,499

Pros Cons 7 litres capacity Could have more colours Osmosis+UV protection

3. Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF water purifier: Stylishly finished in black, thePureit water purifier may be hung on the wall or placed on a counter. It has a large 10L capacity and uses cutting-edge filtering techniques, including RO, UV, and MF, to eliminate water pollutants like microorganisms and impurities. By doing so, essential minerals are preserved for a healthier hydration experience while ensuring safe and clean drinking water. The Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL)Pureit water purifier kit for Germ Kill for Classic 23L water purifier, with a 3000L capacity, also ensures dependable and efficient purifying performance. These items work as a unit to offer reliable, effective water filtration options for your household, enhancing convenience and well-being.

Specifications:

Power: Corded Electric

Package: Dispenser

Material Plastic

Purification Method: Ultra Violet

Special Feature: RO+

Price: Rs.15,129

Pros Cons UV purification Capacity is smaller in size. RO+

4. Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO + UV + MF water purifier: This is a thorough 7-stage purification system that may be mounted on a wall or used on a table.Pureit Water Purifiercombines Reverse Osmosis (RO), Ultraviolet (UV), and Microfiltration (MF) technologies with an 8-litre capacity to guarantee the best possible purification. The addition of copper enhances the water's antibacterial qualities and potential health advantages. This is one of the next options among thetop 10 waterpurifiers that improves aesthetics while supplying clean and safe drinking water. It is presented in an appealing black and copper style. The HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO + UV + MF purifier is a practical and fashionable addition to your house since it contains cutting-edge technology and health-conscious features.

Specifications:

Packaging: Glass

Special Feature: RO, RO+

Product Dimension:14.2L x 13.8W x 17.6H

Capacity: 8 Litres

Price: Rs. 21,990

Pros Cons RO and RO+ Could be less expensive Copper

5. HUL Pureit WPNT100Water Purifier: This is a dependable reverse osmosis (RO) and ultraviolet (UV) water purification system. It delivers safe and clean drinking water with a 10L capacity by removing pollutants, bacteria, and impurities from your water. The ultraviolet treatment successfully kills bacteria, viruses, and other dangerous organisms combined with reverse osmosis. Experience the tranquility that comes withPureit Water purifier's cutting-edge filtration techniques. Dissolved salts, heavy metals, and pollutants are also removed. Your health and well-being are protected by the thorough 2-stage cleaning procedure offered by this purifier. It is small in size, and user-friendly features make it a sensible option for homes looking for effective and simple water filtration.Pureit Water purifier service comes with a 1-year warranty; the box includes Water Purifier, Installation Kit, and External Sediment Filter.

Specifications:

Material: Plastic

Components in the Box:Water Purifier, RO Membrane, Sediment Filter

Special Feature: 500-1999 ppm, RO+

Capacity: 10 Litres

Purification Method: Reverse, Osmosis, Ultraviolet

Price: Rs.16,900

Pros Cons RO+ Should be of more capacity 7 Stage purification

6. Pureit Ultima Mineral RO + UV + MF water purifier: This is an HUL product and is a multifunctional and cutting-edge product that may be mounted on a wall or used on a table. Pureit is one of the best options among thetop 10 water purifierswith the technology of Reverse osmosis (RO), ultraviolet (UV), and microfiltration (MF) technologies used in a thorough 7-stage purification process that has a 10-litre capacity. To ensure the quality of the water, the water purifier's digital purity indicator senses it up to 5000 times per second. The system ensures that you never receive contaminated water due to auto-shutoff systems. Depending on your needs and available space, you may install it in two ways. The cutting-edge technologyPureit water purifier will provide you and your family with clean, delicious drinking water.

Specifications:

Special Feature: RO, RO+

Power source: Corded, Electric

Material: Plastic

Capacity: 10 Litres

Purification Method: RO, UV

Price: Rs.17879

Pros Cons 10 Litres Water wastage could be reduced. RO+UV

7. Pureit Classic G2 Mineral RO + UV water purifier: This is a flexible and effective device that can be mounted on the wall or used as a tabletop unit. ThePureit water Purifier has a 6-litre capacity and combines reverse osmosis (RO) and ultraviolet (UV) treatments in a 6-stage purification process. This guarantees the removal of pollutants, bacteria, and impurities while preserving crucial minerals for better water quality. APureit water purifier adapter and installation kit are included in the package. The white and blue pattern gives your room a breath of fresh air. Its flexible installation choices may be tailored to your needs. Enjoy the peace of mind that comes with cutting-edge technology, which provides you and your family with clean, safe drinking water.

Specifications:

Special Feature: 500-1999 ppm, RO+

Material: Plastic

Capacity: 6 Litres

Purification method: RO and UV

Pros Cons 6 Litres It could not be used for big families. RO and UV

8. HUL Pureit Advanced Pro Mineral RO+UV water purifier: A flexible and efficient option for wall-mounted or countertop installation and it uses a 6-stage purification procedure with a 7L capacity that combines reverse osmosis (RO) and ultraviolet (UV) treatments. ThePureit Water Purifier guarantees the elimination of pollutants, dangerous microorganisms, and impurities while preserving crucial minerals for improved water quality. Your home gets a touch of refinement from the modern black design. Its flexible installation choices are flexible to fit your needs. TDS up to 2000 ppm may be utilised and designed to clean water from various sources: Tap, Tanker, or Borewell water. The water purifier offers clean and safe drinking water for you and your family in a fashionable and useful container.

Specifications:

Special feature: RO and RO+

Installation Type: Wall Mounted and Countertop

Material: Plastic

Included in the box: Water Purifier, Installation Kit, External Sediment Filter

Power Saving Mode: Smart Mode On

Product Dimensions: Length 37 cm X Width 26.5 cm X Height 44.7cm

Price: Rs.9790

Pros Cons 7 Litres It should have more features. RO and RO+

9. Pureit Advanced Pro Mineral RO+UV water purifier: The HUL (Hindustan Unilever Limited) Pureit Water Purifier Advanced Pro Mineral RO+UV is a flexible and efficient option for wall-mounted or countertop installation. It uses a 6-stage purification procedure with a 5L capacity that combines reverse osmosis (RO) and ultraviolet (UV) treatments. This guarantees the elimination of pollutants, dangerous microorganisms, and impurities while preserving crucial minerals for improved water quality. Your home gets a touch of refinement from the modern black design. Its flexible installation choices are flexible to fit your needs. With energy-saving mode, it offers 100% safe drinking water and removes harmful viruses and bacteria.

Specification:

Power Source: Electric

Package Information: Dispenser

Capacity: 5 Litre

Special Feature:Automatic Shut-Off

Material: Plastic

Product Information: 38L x 16.6W x 42.3H Cms

Price: Rs.8,399

Pros Cons 5 Litres It should have more features. Automatic Shutoff

10. HUL Pureit Marvella G2 UV water purifier: This is a flexible 4-stage device that may be mounted on a wall or used on a table. It delivers efficient filtration using Ultraviolet (UV) technology and has a 4-litre capacity. Please be aware that tanker or borewell water sources are unsuitable for this purifier. The white and blue pattern gives your area a modern feel. Its flexible installation choices may be tailored to your needs. If the source water is suitable for its purification procedure, thePureit Water Purifier is the best option for individuals looking for a dependable and portable water purification solution.

Specifications:

Package Information: Dispenser

Power Source: Electric

Product Information: Dispenser

Material: Plastic

Capacity: 4 Litre

Purification Method:Ultraviolet, Sedimentation

Design: Compact, Sleek and Covered design

Price: Rs.8490

Pros Cons Ultraviolet, Sedimentation Minimal Capacity White and Blue

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Pureit Water Purifier Revito Prime RO 7 Stage of Filtration DURAViva Technology 8 Litres of Capacity Pureit Vital Plus Mineral RO+UV+MP water purifier 6 Stage water purification RO+UV+MP 7 litres of Capacity Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF water purifier 10 Litres of capacity RO+ 7 Stage of purification Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO + UV + MF water purifier: 8 Litres of capacity RO+UV+MF 7 Stage of purification HUL Pureit WPNT100 Water Purifier RO+UV+MF 10 Litres 500-1999 ppm Pureit Ultima Mineral RO + UV + MF water purifier RO, RO+ 10 Litres capacity RO and RO+ Pureit Classic G2 Mineral RO + UV water purifier RO+ Plastic Body 6 Litres of Capacity HUL Pureit Advanced Pro Mineral RO+UV water purifier RO+UV 6 Stages of Water Filtration 7 Litres Capacity Pureit Advanced Pro Mineral RO+UV water purifier RO+UV 5 Litre Automatic Shut Off HUL Pureit Marvella G2 UV water purifier Ultraviolet Electric 4 Litre

Best overall product

The Pureit Ultima Mineral RO + UV + MF is the best overallPureit water purifier. To ensure the complete removal of pollutants, contaminants, germs, and viruses, this cutting-edge purifier features a 7-stage purification process that combines reverse osmosis (RO), ultraviolet (UV), and microfiltration (MF) technologies. It meets the demands of families with its enormous 10-litre capacity. Including necessary minerals and the availability of tabletop and wall-mounted mounting options increases its adaptability. It is an outstanding option for producing clean, safe, and great-tasting drinking water because of its elegant design, effective performance, and user-friendly features. The Pureit Ultima Mineral RO + UV + MF is the ideal fusion of modern convenience, water quality, and technology for a healthy lifestyle.

Best value for money

The best value for the money product is the Pureit Advanced Plus RO + UV + Minerals water purifier made by Hindustan Unilever Limited. It has an affordable price point and a 6-stage purification process that uses UV and Reverse Osmosis technology to remove pollutants and toxins effectively. The addition of necessary minerals improves the flavour and purity of water. Tiny to medium families can utilize it because of its small size and 5-litre capacity. ThePureit Water purifier with sophisticated Plus RO + UV + Minerals is an intelligent investment since it combines sophisticated purification capabilities with affordability and offers clean, safe drinking water without sacrificing quality for those looking for dependable purification on a budget.

How to find the best pureit water purifier at an affordable price?

A few important steps are involved in finding the finest Pureit water purifier at an affordable price. Decide which type of filtration technology, such as RO, UV, or a mix of both, would best meet your unique demands for water quality. To be sure you're getting a good bargain, do internet research on various models, check user reviews, and compare pricing at different stores.

Think about the capacity that matches the water demand of your home. Consider characteristics that are important to you, such as tabletop or wall-mount choices, water storage capability, and simplicity of maintenance. To see if the purifier includes necessary extras like installation kits and filters, tick the box.

Additionally, look out for specials, deals, and deals that come straight from the manufacturer or authorised dealers. But don’t look forPureit hot and cold-water purifiers, as it is currently unavailable. Seasonal discounts are another feature offered by several online markets that might reduce costs. Finding a high-performing Pureit water purifier that fits your budget and matches your demands for water purification may be accomplished by carefully assessing your requirements, comparing available alternatives, and keeping an eye out for bargains.

FAQs

Question : What is a Water Purifier?

Ans : A water purifier removes impurities, bacteria, and viruses to provide safe drinking water using RO, UV, and MF filtration technologies.

Question : Why is water purification necessary?

Ans : Water purification is crucial to eliminate harmful elements present in tap or well water, safeguarding health by preventing waterborne diseases and ensuring pure, uncontaminated water consumption.

Question : How does a RO system work?

Ans : RO (Reverse Osmosis) employs a semipermeable membrane to separate impurities and contaminants from water, allowing only pure water molecules to pass through.

Question : What does UV purification do?

Ans : Ultraviolet purification uses UV light to deactivate harmful microorganisms, preventing reproduction and water contamination.

Question : What is the purpose of activated carbon filters?

Ans : Activated carbon filters adsorb organic compounds, chemicals, chlorine, and some metals, enhancing taste and odour while improving overall water quality.

Question : Is a water purifier necessary for city water?

Ans : City water can contain contaminants, so a water purifier is advisable to ensure the removal of potentially harmful elements, enhancing the safety and taste of the water.

Question : Can a water purifier remove minerals?

Ans : Some water purifiers, like RO systems, can remove minerals and contaminants. However, some advanced purifiers retain essential minerals, ensuring healthier water.

Question : How Often Filters need to be changed?

Ans : Filter replacement frequency varies based on usage and the type of filter. Generally, it's recommended to replace filters every 6 months to a year for optimal performance.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.