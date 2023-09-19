comScore
Introducing best electric toasters with modern design: Top picks

 11 min read 19 Sep 2023, 05:03 PM IST Himanshu Maratha

Experience the perfect blend of modern aesthetics and exceptional toasting performance with our latest electric toaster. Elevate your breakfast routine with sleek design and precise toasting control for the best toast you've ever had.

Electric toasters make getting the perfect toast a breeze.Premium
Electric toasters make getting the perfect toast a breeze.

In the heart of every bustling kitchen, there lies an unsung hero that has transformed the mundane act of toasting into an art form – the best electric toaster 2023. Imagine a toaster that not only expertly browns your bread but also seamlessly complements your kitchen's aesthetic. The fusion of sleek, contemporary design with cutting-edge toasting technology is a feast for the eyes and the taste buds. From its meticulously crafted exterior to its advanced browning controls, this toaster redefines convenience and style. Join us as we dive deeper into the features that make the best electric toasters for camping the frontrunner in its category.

1. Philips Daily Collection HD2582/00 830-Watt 2-Slice Pop-up Toaster (White)

Elevate your breakfast experience with the Philips Daily Collection HD2582/00 2-Slice Pop-up Toaster in elegant white. With its 830-watt power, enjoy quick and even toasting for two slices. The pop-up feature ensures easy retrieval, while variable browning settings let you customise your toast just the way you like it. Its compact design and sleek finish seamlessly blend modern aesthetics with functional excellence, making every morning a delightful start.

Specifications:

  • Brand: PHILIPS
  • Colour: White
  • Material: Plastic
  • Product Dimensions: 18.4D x 30.4W x 21.4H Centimetres
  • Specific Uses for Product: Bread
  • Wattage: 830 Watts
  • Number of Slices: 2
  • Special Feature: Warming Rack
  • Display Type: LCD
  • Style: HD2582/00
  • Item Weight: 1.14 Kilograms
  • Voltage: 750 Volts.

Pros

Cons

Quick and even toasting

Limited to 2 slices at a time

Stylish white design

No advanced toasting options

Comes with a warming rack

Relatively lower wattage (830 Watts)

2. Bajaj ATX 4 750-Watt 2-Slice Pop-up Toaster

This efficient toaster features a convenient dust cover and slide-out crumb tray for easy maintenance. Customise your toasting preferences with its 6-level browning controls and enjoy the flexibility of the mid-cycle cancel feature. Backed by a 2-year warranty, this whiteelectric toaster for the kitchen seamlessly combines functionality and style to enhance your breakfast routine.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Bajaj
  • Colour: White
  • Material: Others
  • Product Dimensions: 7.3D x 11.4W x 6.5H Centimetres
  • Wattage: 750 Watts
  • Number of Slices: 2
  • Special Features: Variable Browning Control, Cancel Function
  • Style: ATX -4 White
  • Item Weight: 1597 Grams
  • Voltage: 230 Volts.

Pros

Cons

6-level browning controls for customised toast

Limited to 2 slices at a time

Mid-cycle cancel feature for flexibility

Basic features, lacks advanced options

2-year warranty for added peace of mind

May not accommodate larger or wider bread slices

3. KENT 16105 Crisp Pop Up Toaster 700Watts

Experience the KENT 16105 Crisp Pop Up Toaster, a 700W wonder that effortlessly delivers perfectly toasted slices. This 2-slice automatic pop-upelectric toaster sandwich makerboasts 6 heating modes, ensuring your toast is just how you like it. The toaster offers auto shut-off for safety and easy maintenance with a removable bread crumbs tray. Its sleek white design adds elegance to your kitchen while improving your toasting routine.

Specifications:

  • Brand: KENT
  • Colour: White
  • Material: Plastic
  • Product Dimensions: 14D x 25.5W x 16.5H Centimetres
  • Specific Uses For Product: Bread
  • Wattage: 750 Watts
  • Number of Slices: 2
  • Special Feature: Cancel Function
  • Item Weight: 730 Grams
  • Voltage: 240 Volts (AC).

Pros

Cons

6 heating modes for versatile toasting

Limited to 2 bread slices at a time

Auto shut off enhances safety

May not accommodate larger bread sizes

Removable crumb tray for easy maintenance

Limited features compared to advanced models

4. Wonderchef Acura Plus Pop-up Toaster for Kitchen

With 750 watts of prowess, this 2-bread slice automatic pop-upelectric toaster offers 7-level browning controls and wide bread slots to suit your taste. Benefit from safety features like auto shut-off and mid-cycle cancel. The removable crumb tray makes cleaning effortless. Backed by a 2-year warranty, it's a sleek and efficient choice for modern kitchens.

Specifications:

  • Manufacturer: Wonderchef
  • Country of Origin: China
  • Item model number: 63153456
  • ASIN: B09BK7N3PV
  • Item Weight: 700 g
  • Item Dimensions LxWxH: 25 x 13.5 x 16 Centimetres
  • Net Quantity: 1 count
  • Included Components: Toaster
  • Generic Name: Toaster.

Pros

Cons

7-level browning controls for customised toasting

Limited to 2 bread slices at a time

Wide bread slots accommodate various bread sizes

May require counter space due to size

Auto shut off and mid-cycle cancel for safety

Complex features may have learning curve

5. Pigeon by Stovekraft 2 Slice Auto Pop up Toaster. A Smart Bread Toaster for Your Home

Upgrade your breakfast routine with the Pigeon by Stovekraft 2-Slice Auto Pop-up Toaster. Designed for convenience and efficiency, this 750-wattbudget electric toasterensures perfectly toasted bread every time. The smart design and auto pop-up feature make toasting a breeze. Its sleek black exterior will add a touch of elegance to your kitchen.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Pigeon
  • Colour: Black
  • Material: Plastic
  • Product Dimensions: 6.1D x 11.8W x 7.5H Centimetres
  • Specific Uses For Product: Bread
  • Wattage: 750 Watts
  • Number of Slices: 2
  • Special Feature: Auto Pop up
  • Style: Classic
  • Item Weight: 750 Grams
  • Voltage: 240.

Pros

Cons

Auto pop-up feature for convenience

Limited to 2 slices at a time

750-watt power for efficient toasting

Basic features, no advanced options

Stylish black design

May not accommodate larger bread sizes

6. AGARO Royal 4 Slice Stainless Steel Pop Up Toaster

Experience toasty perfection with the AGARO Royal 4-Slice Stainless Steel Pop Upelectric 4 slice toaster. This breakfast essentially features Cancel, Reheat, and Defrost functions, ensuring precise toasting. Thisbest budget electric toaster has variable heat settings that cater to your preferences, while the removable crumb tray simplifies cleaning. With 1450 Watts of power, enjoy deliciously crisp and warm bread slices every morning.

Specifications:

  • Brand: AGARO
  • Colour: Green
  • Material: Plastic
  • Product Dimensions: 39D x 16.2W x 17.2H Centimetres
  • Wattage: 1450 Watts
  • Special Feature: Cancel Function
  • Style: 4 Slice 1450 Watt
  • Item Weight: 1700 Grams
  • Voltage: 240 Volts.

Pros

Cons

4-slice capacityHigh power consumption (1450 W)
Cancel, Reheat, Defrost functionsMay occupy more counter space
Variable heat settingsStainless steel construction for easy

7. Borosil Krispy Pop-Up Toaster - 2-Slice

Designed for efficiency, this 2-slice toaster offers 7 browning settings, ensuring your toast is just how you like it. The removable crumb tray makes the task of cleaning a breeze. With 800 Watts of power, enjoy quick and consistent toasting. Its vibrant red colour adds a pop of style to your kitchen. Start your day with perfectly toasted slices every time.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Borosil
  • Colour: Red
  • Material: Plastic
  • Wattage: 800 Watts
  • Special Feature: Cancel Function
  • Item Weight: 1080 Grams
  • Voltage: 230 Volts (AC)
  • Number of settings: 7
  • Manufacturer: Borosil Limited
  • Country of Origin: India
  • Item model number: BTO800WPR12
  • ASIN: B0B6LDTW4T.

Pros

Cons

7 browning settingsRelatively lower power (800 W)
Removable crumb trayLimited to 2-slice capacity
Stylish red designFewer advanced features compared to some

8. Morphy Richards AT 200, 2-Slice Pop-Up Toaster with Dust Cover

Its sleek design is complemented by a handy dust cover that keeps your toaster clean and ready for use. With efficient pop-up functionality, enjoy perfectly toasted slices. Whether it's a quick breakfast or a snack, this toaster's reliable performance and thoughtful features make it a must-have addition to your kitchen.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Morphy Richards
  • Colour: Black
  • Material: Plastic
  • Product Dimensions: 25D x 14.8W x 17H Centimetres
  • Special Feature: Cancel Function
  • Style: AT 200 Black
  • Item Weight: 960 Grams
  • Voltage: 240 Volts
  • Number of settings: 6
  • Manufacturer: Morphy Richards
  • Country of Origin: India
  • Item model number: AT 200
  • ASIN: B0BKT4S4GG.

Pros

Cons

Includes dust coverLimited to 2-slice capacity
Efficient pop-up functionalityFewer advanced features
Trusted brandDust cover might add complexity

9. Usha 3720 700-Watt 2-Slice Pop-up Toaster (White)

Boasting 700 Watts of power, this toaster ensures quick and efficient toasting. The sleek white design will add a touch of elegance to your kitchen. With easy pop-up functionality, you can enjoy perfectly toasted slices every time. Start your day right with this reliable and stylish addition to your countertop.

Specifications:

  • Brand: USHA
  • Colour: White
  • Material: Plastic
  • Product Dimensions: 12.5D x 19W x 16H Centimetres
  • Specific Uses for Product: Bread
  • Wattage: 700 Watts
  • Number of Slices: 2
  • Special Feature: Automatic Shut-Off
  • Display Type: Normal
  • Style: Pack of 1
  • Item Weight: 1167 Grams
  • Voltage: 240 Volts.

Pros

Cons

700-Watt power

Limited to 2-slice capacity

Efficient pop-up functionality

Relatively lower power (700 W)

Compact and simple design

Fewer advanced features

10. Ariete Tostapane Classica 158/38, Electric Toaster 2 Slices

Indulge in timeless elegance with the Ariete Tostapane Classica 158/38Electric Toaster. This 2-slice toaster, with 815 Watts of power, ensures swift and efficient toasting. Its stylish bronze finish adds a touch of sophistication to your kitchen. Featuring 3 functions and 6 browning levels, you can customise your toast exactly as you prefer. Embrace classic design and modern functionality for delightful breakfasts every day.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Ariete
  • Colour: Bronze
  • Material: Stainless Steel
  • Product Dimensions: 10D x 10W x 10H Cm
  • Special Feature: Cancel Function
  • Voltage: 220 Volts
  • Number of settings: 6
  • Manufacturer: Ariete
  • Country of Origin: China
  • Item model number: 158KU
  • ASIN: B0BRSPDQGF.

Pros

Cons

Stylish bronze design

No included tongs

3 functions for versatility

Limited 2-slice capacity

6 browning levels

Relatively high power consumption (815 W)

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Philips HD2582/00830-Watt Power2-Slice Pop-upBrowning Control Levels
Bajaj ATX 4750-Watt Power
Dust Cover & Slide Out Crumb Tray
6-Level Browning Controls
KENT 16105 Crisp700-Watt Power2 Slice Automatic Pop up6 Heating Modes
Wonderchef Acura Plus750-Watt Power
2 Bread Slice Automatic Pop-up
7-Level Browning Controls
Pigeon by Stovekraft750-Watt PowerAuto Pop upSmart Bread Toaster
AGARO Royal 4 Slice1450-Watt Power
Cancel, Reheat, Defrost Functions
Variable Heat Settings
Borosil Krispy800-Watt Power2-Slice Pop-Up7 Browning Settings
Morphy Richards AT 2002-Slice Pop-UpDust Cover7 Browning Settings
Usha 3720700-Watt Power2-Slice Pop-upAuto Shut-off
Ariete Tostapane Classica 158/38
815-Watt Power2 Slices6 Browning Levels

Best overall product

The Philips Daily Collection HD2582/00 830-Watt 2-Slice Pop-up Toaster stands out as the best overall product due to its exceptional blend of performance, convenience, and design. With its 830-Watt power, it ensures quick and even toasting, providing perfectly crispy results every time. The pop-up feature allows easy retrieval of toast without the risk of burning one's fingers. Its 2-slice capacity suits varying household needs while taking up minimal counter space.

The toaster's versatility extends beyond regular toasting with its adjustable browning control, accommodating individual preferences. Its sleek white design will add a touch of elegance to any kitchen decor. Safety features like a cool-touch exterior enhance usability, especially in homes with children. Additionally, the removable crumb tray simplifies cleaning and maintenance.

Overall, the Philips HD2582/00 Pop-upelectric toaster excels in delivering consistent toasting, user-friendly features, and stylish aesthetics, making it the top choice for those seeking a reliable and efficient toaster for their daily needs.

Best value for money

At a price of Rs. 999, The KENT 16105 Crisp Pop Up Toaster offers unparalleled value for money with its exceptional features. Its 700W power ensures quick and efficient toasting, while 6 heating modes cater to diverse preferences. The automatic pop-up mechanism guarantees perfectly browned slices every time. The toaster's built-in auto shut-off ensures safety and prevents over-toasting. Its removable bread crumbs tray simplifies cleaning, maintaining hygiene effortlessly. All these features, together with an affordable price, make the KENT 16105 an ideal choice for those seeking a reliable, feature-richelectric toaster that delivers consistent performance and convenience without breaking the bank.

How to find the best electric toaster under 1500?

To discover thebest electric toaster oven under 1500, start by assessing your needs: consider slice capacity, features like browning control and defrost settings, and overall build quality. Read user reviews and expert opinions to gauge performance and durability. Look for reputable brands with a history of producing reliable kitchen appliances. Compare multiple options within your budget, focusing on energy efficiency, safety features, and warranty coverage. Online shopping platforms and customer feedback can aid your decision-making. Prioritise a toaster that aligns with your requirements, combining efficient toasting, durability, and value for money within the specified budget.

FAQs

Question : What are the top features to look for in an electric toaster?

Ans : Look for features like adjustable browning settings, multiple toasting slots, defrost and reheat functions, removable crumb trays for easy cleaning, and safety features like automatic shut-off.

Question : How many slices can the toasters handle at once?

Ans : Most toasters handle 2 to 4 slices, but some models can accommodate up to 6 slices, catering to different household sizes.

Question : Are there toasters suitable for gluten-free bread?

Ans : Yes, look for toasters with wider slots and adjustable browning settings to accommodate thicker slices, including gluten-free bread.

Question : Do electric toasters have a warranty?

Ans : Many toasters come with warranties ranging from 1 to 3 years, offering protection against defects and malfunctions.

Question : Are there toasters with energy-saving features?

Ans : Some models have energy-efficient options, such as faster toasting times or automatic shut-off when not in use.

Question : Can I clean the toaster easily?

Ans : Most toasters have removable crumb trays that can be easily emptied and cleaned. Some higher-end models even have dishwasher-safe parts.

Question : Are there toasters with extra-wide slots for larger bread?

Ans : Yes, certain toasters have wider slots to accommodate thicker slices and larger bakery items like artisanal bread or bagels.

Question : What's the average price range for a quality electric toaster?

Ans : Quality toasters can range from ₹500 to ₹2000 or more, depending on brand, features, and capacity. Consider your needs to find the best value for your budget.

