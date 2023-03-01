- Even Elon Musk wants his own AI chatbot
Since ChatGPT was launched in November, a new mini-industry has mushroomed that has defied the broader slump in tech. Not a week goes by without someone unveiling a “generative" artificial intelligence (AI) underpinned by “foundation" models—the large and complex algorithms that give ChatGPT and other AIs like it their intelligence. On February 24th Meta, Facebook’s parent company, released a model called LLaMA. This week it was reported that Elon Musk, the billionaire boss of Tesla and Twitter, wants to create an AI that would be less “woke" than ChatGPT. One catalogue, maintained by Ben Tossell, a British tech entrepreneur, and shared in a newsletter, has recently grown to include, among others, Ask Seneca (which answers questions based on the writings of the stoic philosopher), Pickaxe (which analyses your own documents), and Issac Editor (which helps students write academic papers).