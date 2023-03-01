Investors are going nuts for ChatGPT-ish artificial intelligence

Another source of uncertainty is the legal minefield onto which generative AI is tiptoeing. Foundation models often get things wrong. And they can go off the rails. The chatbot which Microsoft is developing based on OpenAI’s models for its Bing search engine has insulted more than one user and professed its love to at least one other (Sydney, as Microsoft’s chatbot is called, has since been reined in). Generative-AI platforms may not enjoy the legal protection from liability that shields social media. Some copyright holders of web-based content on which existing models are being trained willy-nilly, without asking permission or paying compensation, are already up in arms. Getty Images, a repository of photographs, and individual artists have already filed lawsuits against AI art-generators such as Stable Diffusion. News organisations whose articles are plundered for information may do the same.