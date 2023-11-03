Investors Aren’t Buying Apple’s New iPhone

Apple’s shares slipped more than 3% in after-hours trading following the call. That is a notable decline considering the stock already had been underperforming its big tech peers lately. Concerns were mounting over the new iPhone cycle and longer-term issues like the health of the China market and the company’s lucrative relationship with Google, which pays Apple billions of dollars every year to be the default search engine on the iPhone and other devices. That relationship is at the center of an antitrust trial against Google that has now lasted two months. Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said “we make decisions that are in the best interest of our users" when asked about the matter on Thursday’s call.

