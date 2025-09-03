Indian edtech has not recovered from Byju's collapse. AI offers hope
Mansi Verma , Rwit Ghosh 5 min read 03 Sept 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Early- and growth-stage startups like Seekho, SpeakX and Arivihan are using LLMs to AI chatbots to offer engaging courses in multiple languages and subjects to audiences beyond India’s top metros. Investors are taking note.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The AI wave is helping resurrect India’s edtech sector from the shadows of Byju’s collapse, renewing investor interest by blending learning with entertainment.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story