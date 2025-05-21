I/O 2025: 5 New Gemini features Google announced - all you need to know

Google has rolled out a set of major updates to its Gemini app, aiming to widen its appeal and offer users more ways to interact with AI. Announced at the annual Google I/O 2025 event on Tuesday, the updates include tools for visual help, media generation, and research — now available on both Android and iOS.

Gemini Live: Camera and Screen Sharing Now Free Gemini Live, which lets users share their camera feed or screen during conversations, is now available for free. The feature is designed to help users show what they mean instead of typing out questions. According to Google, conversations using Gemini Live tend to be longer than text-only chats, which the company attributes to the more interactive format.

Google plans to integrate the tool more deeply into its wider ecosystem in the coming weeks. Users will be able to link Gemini Live with apps like Maps, Calendar, Tasks, and Keep. For example, asking about restaurant options may link directly to Google Maps, or a group chat could lead to an event being added to Calendar.

Imagen 4 and Veo 3 Add Media Capabilities Gemini now includesImagen 4, a new image generation model that supports improved visual detail and better text rendering within images. Users can create graphics and visuals for various uses, including presentations and social media posts.

For video creation,Veo 3 is being introduced. It supports text-to-video generation and can also add ambient sounds and basic character dialogue. Veo 3 is currently available only toGoogle AI Ultra subscribers in the U.S., limiting access for international users or those on the free plan.

Deep Research Adds File Upload Support The Deep Research feature now allows users to upload personal files — such as PDFs or images — to be included in AI-generated reports. The goal is to provide more personalised and context-rich results by combining private and public data sources. Google has announced plans to expand this functionality to include content from Google Drive and Gmail in the near future.

Canvas Upgraded with Better Code and Content Tools Gemini’s creative workspace, Canvas, has received an update as well. Users can now create interactive content like quizzes, infographics, and short audio summaries in over 40 languages. With the help of the new 2.5 Pro model, the app can also turn written instructions into working code, a feature that may appeal to non-programmers or those creating software prototypes.

Search Live Borrowing from Project Astra, this feature allows people to talk to Search using their phone camera. It can understand what you are seeing and help you in real time, whether you are stuck on a project or need help with a concept.

Subscription and Access Changes As part of the update, college students in five countries — the U.S., UK, Brazil, Indonesia, and Japan — are now eligible for a free academic year of theGoogle AI Pro plan. For more advanced users, a newGoogle AI Ultra tier has launched, offering higher usage limits and early access to new tools.

