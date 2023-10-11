iOS 17 glitch: Users complain iPhones automatically switching off, claims report

A growing number of Apple users are reportedly experiencing a recurring problem with their iPhones, affecting various models. In this recent instance, iPhones are spontaneously powering off overnight. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per a report by 9to5Mac, iPhones have exhibited unusual behavior in recent times. Although there are no discernible performance problems, these devices are shutting down autonomously for extended periods during the night, reported HT Tech.

Reportedly, Zac Hall from 9to5Mac shared an instance where his iPhone 15 Pro Max, operating on iOS 17.0.3, seemingly powered off overnight. According to him, the evidence lies in the battery data, which displayed an interruption from midnight to 3 AM. It is worth noting that this issue should not be exclusively attributed to the new iPhone 15 series. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the iOS subreddit, a user by the name of Nathan Lessage posted, “My iPhone just turned itself off between roughly 3AM and 7 AM. As my alarm went off, I noticed that I had to re-enter my SIM pin and it wouldn't get out of the sleep focus without my intervention."

Reportedly, some other user commented below 9to5Mac's post, “Same for me last night too. I used Standby mode on my 14 Pro Max at night for the first time and noticed it had gone off and was back showing the lock screen when I woke up for a bit during the night. I had to log in with my password again."

For those experiencing a similar problem, it is essential to understand that Apple has not provided an official explanation at this point, it is highly probable that this issue is linked to an iOS 17 bug, potentially affecting battery usage statistics or causing iPhones to power down automatically for extended periods. To ascertain if your iPhone has indeed turned off overnight, follow these steps: Navigate to Settings, select Battery, and tap on the "Last 24 hours" option. The chart will display your battery consumption data for the preceding 24 hours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!