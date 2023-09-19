iOS 17 Is Here. Finally, an iPhone Update for People Who Still Like Making Calls.
SummaryLive voicemail, FaceTime messages, new call screens—Apple wants you to reach out and call someone. Also coming: improved autocorrect and custom stickers.
If you don’t pick up when I call, I’ll know exactly why: You saw my new calling card pop up on your iPhone’s screen and hated the color scheme. I knew I should have dialed down the turquoise by 5%.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more