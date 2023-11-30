iOS 17's NameDrop feature sparks controversy in Pennsylvania: Police caution users
The NameDrop feature in iOS 17 allows users to share contacts through AirDrop by bringing their iPhones into close proximity. However, the Chester Police Department has recently issued a warning, advising iPhone users to refrain from utilizing this feature.
In September, Apple unveiled the iOS 17 update for eligible iPhones, introducing various enhancements. One notable addition was the NameDrop feature, enabling users to share contacts by simply bringing their devices close together. However, in Pennsylvania, this feature caused disruptions and raised security issues, prompting the local police department to caution users about its potential risks.