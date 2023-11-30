In September, Apple unveiled the iOS 17 update for eligible iPhones, introducing various enhancements. One notable addition was the NameDrop feature, enabling users to share contacts by simply bringing their devices close together. However, in Pennsylvania, this feature caused disruptions and raised security issues, prompting the local police department to caution users about its potential risks.

The Name Drop feature in iOS 17 allows users to share contacts through AirDrop by bringing their iPhones into close proximity. However, the Chester Police Department has recently issued a warning, advising iPhone users to refrain from utilizing this feature and to promptly disable NameDrop on their devices.

Moreover, the police department posted a privacy advisory on their Facebook page, stating, “If you have an iPhone and have done the recent iOS 17 update, they have set a new feature called NameDrop defaulted to ON. This feature allows the sharing of your contact info just by bringing your phones close together. To shut this off go to Settings, General, AirDrop, and Bringing Devices Together. Change to OFF," as reported by Forbes.

Reportedly, the commotion surrounding the NameDrop feature was merely a misunderstanding and not a significant cause for concern, as Apple has addressed users' security apprehensions.

To activate the NameDrop feature, both iPhones must be unlocked, and the iPhone user must grant permission to share contacts when utilizing this iOS 17 feature. Hence, users need not be alarmed about security, as contact details are not shared until users explicitly agree to the permission. Therefore, there is no genuine cause for worry when using the iPhone NameDrop feature.

If you wish to refrain from using the NameDrop feature, you can easily deactivate it by navigating to iPhone settings, selecting "General," then accessing "AirDrop," and finally choosing "Bringing Devices Together." Simply switch the toggle off, and the feature will be disabled.

