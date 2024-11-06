iOS 18.2 brings Battery Intelligence with estimated charging times for iPhones: Report
In the iOS 18.2 update, Apple reportedly plans to launch a battery intelligence feature that calculates estimated charging times. This development aligns with Apple's strategy to enhance battery health management and overall user experience with smarter tools and AI-driven features.
California-based tech giant Apple is reportedly set to enhance its iOS 18.2 update with a new battery intelligence feature that aims to provide users with real-time information on how long their iPhone will take to recharge.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message