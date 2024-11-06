California-based tech giant Apple is reportedly set to enhance its iOS 18.2 update with a new battery intelligence feature that aims to provide users with real-time information on how long their iPhone will take to recharge.

Discovered within the iOS 18.2 beta 2 code by 9to5Mac, the upcoming feature is designed to calculate estimated charging times based on energy received, offering a clearer view of the device’s charging progress.

This feature, currently called "BatteryIntelligence," will likely allow iPhone users to receive a notification showing an estimated time to reach specific charge levels, such as 80 per cent. Though not yet fully functional, this framework indicates that Apple is actively working on a smarter battery monitoring tool, which may make its debut in future iOS beta releases or updates.

The development aligns with Apple’s continued focus on improving battery health management in iOS 18, which already includes options for limiting maximum charging levels to various percentages—ranging from 80 per cent to 95 per cent—to help preserve battery lifespan. Additionally, iOS 18 now flags instances where the iPhone has been charged with slower, potentially less efficient chargers.

In line with macOS, where MacBook users can view estimated charging times, this new iPhone feature shows Apple’s commitment to applying battery management tools across its product lineup. The charging time estimate is expected to offer more control and awareness to iPhone users, especially those aiming to optimise battery health.

The iOS 18.2 update, due for public release in December, might also include other notable features aimed at enhancing Apple’s intelligence-driven offerings. These include ‘Genmoji,’ ‘Image Playgrounds,’ ChatGPT integration, and advanced Visual Intelligence tailored for the iPhone 16 models.

With these features, iOS 18.2 is positioned to deliver a robust update for users, blending battery health improvements with advanced AI-driven tools that reflect Apple’s broader vision for device personalisation and usability.

