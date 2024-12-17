Apple has rolled out iOS 18.3 beta 1 for developers. A key highlight of this latest beta update is the inclusion of support for a significant new device category in the Home app – robot vacuum cleaners, reported 9To5Mac, citing Aron Perris on X.

As per the publication, the long-anticipated feature was originally announced at WWDC in June, where Apple confirmed that robot vacuum support would arrive as part of the iOS 18 software cycle. However, the functionality missed its expected debut in the initial iOS 18 release back in September. Initially, there were plans to incorporate the feature in iOS 18.2, but Apple’s official website quietly updated its timeline earlier this month, changing its phrasing from “Later this year” to the more ambiguous “Coming in an update.”

Now, with the release of iOS 18.3 beta 1, developers have spotted evidence suggesting that the long-awaited robot vacuum support is finally on its way. According to Aaron Perris, who discovered new code related to this feature, Apple has introduced the necessary framework to enable this category of smart home devices.

Reportedly, robot vacuum support in the Home app will allow users to control key functions of their vacuum cleaners, such as powering the device on and off, choosing between cleaning modes, vacuuming, mopping, and monitoring charge status. Importantly, robot vacuums will also integrate with automations and scenes, enabling users to incorporate them into broader cleaning routines.

Additionally, the feature will likely support Siri commands, giving users the option to activate spot cleaning or other tasks using simple voice instructions.