In a tech race against its competitors, Apple is reportedly gearing up to unveil groundbreaking generative AI-based tools for its coveted iPhone series at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024, scheduled for June.

According to insights from Bloomberg's tech guru Mark Gurman in his 'Power On' newsletter (via mysmartprice), Apple's forthcoming iOS 18 update will usher in a new era of artificial intelligence, introducing a host of innovative features designed to enhance user experiences.

The anticipated AI features could include auto-summarization, allowing users to distill lengthy content, and an auto-complete function for apps, streamlining interactions with applications. Furthermore, Apple is said to integrate AI into Apple Music, promising a more personalized and intuitive music streaming experience. The report also hints at the introduction of new AI-based developer tools, providing creators with enhanced capabilities to innovate within the Apple ecosystem.

Gurman reveals that Apple has been diligently developing a proprietary Large Language Model (LLM) named Ajax since early 2023. This advanced model aims to infuse AI capabilities into Apple's flagship products such as Macs and iPhones. The LLM will play a pivotal role in integrating AI into services like Siri, Apple Music, core apps, and more. However, Apple is expected to adopt a cautious approach, opting for a gradual rollout of these features.

The tech giant's visionary roadmap extends beyond 2024, with Gurman projecting a full-scale realization of Apple's AI vision by 2025. This ambitious timeline suggests that not all AI-centric announcements may materialize in the upcoming year, underlining Apple's commitment to methodical and meticulous integration of new technologies.

Beyond AI developments, Gurman provides a glimpse into Apple's broader product strategy. In February, consumers can anticipate the launch of the Apple Vision Pro, a much-anticipated mixed reality headset. March is reportedly set to witness the introduction of refreshed iPad Pros boasting OLED displays and the powerful M3 SoC, alongside the possible debut of a larger 12.9-inch iPad Air.

Additionally, an upgraded Apple TV 4K, equipped with a new chipset, might grace the market in the first half of 2024, according to Gurman.

