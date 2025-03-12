iOS 19 is just around the corner, and it could bring one of the most significant redesigns in years.

iOS 18 was one of the most ambitious updates in recent years, introducing Apple Intelligence alongside a host of customisation features. Users gained the ability to rearrange apps and widgets on the home screen, enable a new dark mode for app icons, apply different hues, resize icons, lock and hide apps, and access an updated Control Centre and Controls Gallery. Additionally, iOS 18 brought several enhancements to iMessage. Now, for the second consecutive year, Apple appears set to deliver another major update, with Bloomberg reporting that iOS 19 could be the most significant overhaul since iOS 7.

What to Expect from iOS 19 According to Bloomberg, iOS 19 is expected to fundamentally redesign the interface across iPhone, iPad, and Mac, introducing changes to icons, menus, apps, windows, and system buttons. Specifically, Apple is said to be drawing inspiration from visionOS, refining the look and feel of iOS, macOS, and iPadOS to create a more seamless and unified experience across devices.

It is also expected that Apple will introduce changes to system controls and the Camera app, potentially featuring translucent menus and improved toggling between photo and video modes. Additionally, iOS 19 could bring a range of AI-powered features.

One key question remains: Will Apple debut its long-promised AI-enhanced Siri in iOS 19?

When will iOS 19 be announced? As per tradition, Apple is expected to announce iOS 19 and other software updates, including macOS and iPadOS, during its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2025. The final release of iOS 19 is likely to take place around September 2025, coinciding with the launch of the next-generation iPhones.