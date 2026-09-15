iOS 27 is now live in India: What’s new with Siri AI, Camera, Photos, Safari, parental controls and more

Apple has rolled out iOS 27, its biggest iPhone software update of the year, bringing a major Siri AI overhaul, new photo-editing tools, faster performance and several everyday usability upgrades.

The free update began rolling out on Monday and is now available in India for iPhone 11 and newer models.

The biggest change is Siri AI, which can hold longer conversations, understand what is on the screen and search personal content such as emails, messages and photos for answers.

iOS 27 works with the iPhone 11 series and newer models, including the iPhone 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17 ranges. It also supports the iPhone SE from the second generation onwards, along with the iPhone Air, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone Duo.

Apple Intelligence and Siri AI require newer hardware. They are available on the iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, all iPhone 16 models and later, the iPhone Air and iPhone Duo.

Siri AI takes centre stage Apple's revamped Siri can search information stored on the iPhone, including mail, messages, photos, files, notes and calendar invites. Users can find content using details such as a person, date or location.

The assistant can also create home automations, update contact details, turn recipe ingredients into shopping lists and answer questions about content displayed on the screen. It can search the web when required.

The new Siri appears as a shimmering orb in the Dynamic Island and can continue conversations across devices, including the iPad. However, it remains slower than Gemini in some instances and can struggle with certain retrievals.

Camera gets smarter with Siri The Camera app can now work with Siri to extract information from objects and documents. Pointing the camera at a nutrition label can send the information to Health, while a shopfront can provide its opening hours. Event schedules can also be added to the calendar.

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Another headline feature is receipt scanning. Siri can read a restaurant bill, calculate each person's share including tax and tip, and settle the amount through Apple Cash. The Apple Cash requirement, however, means Indian users cannot currently use the feature.

Siri can write in your style The updated assistant can draft and rewrite text, change its tone and point out weaknesses in a draft. In Messages and Mail, it can study existing writing to imitate the user's phrasing and punctuation.

Grammar suggestions have also been expanded across the system, appearing alongside spelling corrections.

Performance gets a boost Apple says iOS 27 can make app launches up to 30% faster, load newly captured photos in the library up to 70% faster and improve AirDrop transfers by up to 80%.

These performance improvements extend to supported older iPhones instead of being limited to devices with Apple Intelligence. Messages can also retry failed sends automatically, while switching between Wi-Fi and cellular networks is smoother.

Liquid Glass gets a new control Apple has added a slider under Settings > Appearance > Liquid Glass. Users can adjust the interface between an ultra-clear and fully tinted appearance.

Shortcuts becomes easier to use The Shortcuts app can now create automations based on a plain-language instruction. Instead of manually arranging actions, users can describe what they want and let the app build the shortcut.

For example, users can ask it to message a family member with their ETA after leaving the office or start a playlist when CarPlay connects. The automation can then be refined using natural language.

Photos adds new AI editing tools iOS 27 brings new photo-editing features, including Extend, which generates content beyond the original frame, and Spatial Reframing, which changes the apparent camera position after a photo is taken.

Clean Up now has Fast, High Quality and Auto modes. Image Playground also supports photorealistic output, while SynthID watermarking is expected later this year.

Safari can track product prices Safari's Notify Me feature can monitor product pages for price cuts or restocks. Users can select the option from the Tab bar menu, describe the change they want to track and decide how often Safari should check.

The browser can also automatically organise open tabs into topics and create custom extensions based on a plain-language description.

AirPods get custom audio controls Compatible AirPods can now be customised with an equaliser that lets users adjust the lows, mids and highs. The feature is available on AirPods 4 and 5, AirPods Pro 2 and 3, and AirPods Max 2.

Users can also separate alarm volume from ringtone volume, helping avoid missed alarms or excessively loud notifications.

Parental controls get stronger Apple has expanded parental controls with features centred on parental approval. Ask to Buy can require permission before an app is installed, while Ask to Browse can seek approval before a child visits a new website.

Communication Safety now covers gore and violence in shared images and videos. Time Allowances can limit daily use of entertainment, gaming and social media apps, while Schedules control when selected apps can be accessed.

One number across two iPhones iOS 27 allows two iPhones to share one mobile number, with the line moving to whichever handset is unlocked. Carrier support remains the main limitation.

T-Mobile supports the feature at launch, while Verizon is expected to add it later this year. No Indian operator supports the feature yet.

Smaller updates improve everyday use iOS 27 also introduces several less prominent changes. Users can save a single video frame as a photo, while the Captured By Me filter separates personally taken images from forwarded content.

Wallet can create a pass from a photograph of a physical card. Home Screen widgets can be enlarged further, while Weather now offers a nine-day forecast instead of five days.

Messages will no longer delay the next text while a large photo is being sent over a weak cellular connection. Other additions include Call Context, 4K HomeKit Secure Video and improved Maps aerial imagery.

Health's Cycle Tracking now includes perimenopause support, while iCloud Shared Albums support full-resolution sharing and easier access from Android and Windows. VoiceOver and Magnifier also receive accessibility improvements.