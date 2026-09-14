iOS 27 launch in India on 14 September: Apple introduces iPhone Handoff; time, supported devices

Apple will launch iOS 27 to compatible iPhone models worldwide today, 14 September. The update brings changes to Siri, the Liquid Glass interface, Visual Intelligence, and parental controls and comes after successful developer and public beta releases.

The company confirmed at its September event that the iPhone 18 Pro models and iPhone Duo will ship with iOS 27. Other iPhone users will be able to download the update via the Settings app once it becomes available for their device.

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iOS 27 release time in India Apple has not yet announced a release time for iOS 27. However, major iOS updates have begun in the past at approximately 10 am PT. In India, this would be around 10:30 pm IST on 14 September.

The update will be rolled out via an over-the-air (OTA) software update. Users need to back up their data and ensure that their iPhone is connected to power or has sufficient battery before installation.

How to download iOS 27 Once the update is available, users can install it by following these steps:

Tap the Settings button on the iPhone Go to General Tap Software Update Wait for iOS 27 to come out Click on Download and Install Follow the on-screen directions and let the iPhone boot up Update availability may vary by device and region, so some users may be able to get this update later, Apple says.

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iOS 27 supported iPhone models Apple continues to support iPhone 11 and newer models, along with the second- and third-generation iPhone SE. The iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone Duo will run iOS 27 out of the box.

Supported models include:

iPhone 18 Series

iPhone Duo

iPhone 17 Series

iPhone 16 Series

iPhone 15 Series

iPhone 14 Series

iPhone 13 Series

iPhone 12 Series

iPhone 11 Series

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iOS 27 gets new Siri and visual intelligence features One of the major improvements is a revamped Siri experience. Apple claims the new Siri is a “fusion” of its Foundation Models and Google's Gemini models. It can retrieve information and perform actions using personal context in supported apps.

Visual intelligence is also being expanded. Users can have Siri explain which things and scenes are captured by the iPhone camera or interact with information that appears on the screen.

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The Liquid Glass design, introduced in iOS 26, is now getting more customization options, including controls for the intensity of transparent interface elements.

iPhone Handoff lets users switch one phone number between two iPhones There's also a new iPhone Handoff feature for iOS 27 that lets a cellular line switch from one compatible iPhone to another. Both devices need iOS 27 and must use the same Apple ID.

During setup, Apple says consumers can set up the second iPhone in Settings > Cellular by tapping Add or transfer an eSIM. It can only be used while an iPhone is active. Calls, texts, voicemail and Find My location tracking follow the active device when iCloud data and third-party apps are synced.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.