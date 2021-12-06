iPad Air 5, iPad 10, iPad Pro with wireless charging to debut in 2022

iPad Air 5, iPad 10, iPad Pro with wireless charging to debut in 20221 min read . 05:07 PM IST
- Apple is planning to release a new iPad Pro in 2022
American tech giant Apple is all set to update three of its most popular iPad models in 2022. According to several reports obtained by Mac Rumours, Apple is planning to release a new iPad Pro in 2022, featuring a new design and wireless charging, and clarified the company's intention to release new versions of the entry-level iPad and iPad Air.
Apple has released new versions of the entry-level iPad every year since 2017, often with minor specifications and chip upgrades to maintain the device's low price, so a new version for 2022 is in line with previous years.
There are no details as of yet about what the tenth-generation iPad could feature.
In an earlier report it was mentioned that Apple may be working on a new iPad mini with a 120Hz ProMotion display instead of the existing 60Hz screen. Apple unveiled iPad and iPad mini in September with A15 Bionic chip.
Apple iPad Mini features a new 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with wide color and True Tone features. The Mini got ten times faster data transfers with USB-C, and faster charging with 20W USB-C power adapter.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
