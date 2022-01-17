OPEN APP
Home / Technology / iPhone 12, Galaxy S21 FE, OnePlus 9R get huge price cut on Amazon. Check here
Listen to this article

Apple iPhone 12 is selling at 53,999 on Amazon India website. The ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is live today which will continue till January 20 midnight.  The e-commerce portal is offering the 64GB iPhone 12 in the Black colour for 11,901 less. Originally priced at 65,900 on the Amazon India website, the year 2020 launched iPhone 12 saw a huge price drop and is now available for just 53,999. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE which was introduced to India last week is available for 49,999.

The Apple iPhone 12 mini in the Blue colour is retailing at 49,999 for the 64GB version. OnePlus 9R in the Carbon Black and Lake Blue theme is available for 36,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant.

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is selling at 21,999. Redmi Note 11T 5G is available for 14,749. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is selling for 24,999. Nord 2 is retailing at 29,999 on Amazon’s website.

Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 12 features a 6.1 inch Retina display and A14 Bionic chipset. Launched with iOS 14 last year, it was later upgraded to iOS 15.

iPhone 12 sports dual rear cameras at the back having 12MP+12MP resolution. The phone has a 12MP selfie camera as well.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout