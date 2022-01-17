iPhone 12, Galaxy S21 FE, OnePlus 9R get huge price cut on Amazon. Check here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Apple iPhone 12 is selling at ₹53,999 on Amazon India website. The ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is live today which will continue till January 20 midnight. The e-commerce portal is offering the 64GB iPhone 12 in the Black colour for ₹11,901 less. Originally priced at ₹65,900 on the Amazon India website, the year 2020 launched iPhone 12 saw a huge price drop and is now available for just ₹53,999. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE which was introduced to India last week is available for ₹49,999. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple iPhone 12 is selling at ₹53,999 on Amazon India website. The ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is live today which will continue till January 20 midnight. The e-commerce portal is offering the 64GB iPhone 12 in the Black colour for ₹11,901 less. Originally priced at ₹65,900 on the Amazon India website, the year 2020 launched iPhone 12 saw a huge price drop and is now available for just ₹53,999. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE which was introduced to India last week is available for ₹49,999.

The Apple iPhone 12 mini in the Blue colour is retailing at ₹49,999 for the 64GB version. OnePlus 9R in the Carbon Black and Lake Blue theme is available for ₹36,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The Apple iPhone 12 mini in the Blue colour is retailing at ₹49,999 for the 64GB version. OnePlus 9R in the Carbon Black and Lake Blue theme is available for ₹36,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is selling at ₹21,999. Redmi Note 11T 5G is available for ₹14,749. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is selling for ₹24,999. Nord 2 is retailing at ₹29,999 on Amazon’s website. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 12 features a 6.1 inch Retina display and A14 Bionic chipset. Launched with iOS 14 last year, it was later upgraded to iOS 15. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

iPhone 12 sports dual rear cameras at the back having 12MP+12MP resolution. The phone has a 12MP selfie camera as well.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}