Apple iPhone 12 mini is available for ₹41,999 on Flipkart . The Big Saving Days is live for all the users of e-commerce portal. Apple launched iPhone 12 mini in 2020 along with iPhone 12, Pro and Pro Max models. The Flipkart Big Saving Days is offering the 5.4 inch display smartphone at nearly 29 per cent off. The 64GB Black and Blue iPhone 12 mini is selling at ₹41,999 on Flipkart. The Big Saving Days will go till January 22 midnight.

The Realme GT Master Edition is tagged at ₹21,999 with Bank offers. Otherwise, it is selling for ₹25,999 at the minimum on the e-commerce portal. Samsung Galaxy F12 is selling for ₹9,699 and the Poco M3 Pro is available for ₹13,999.

Apple iPhone 12 is tagged for ₹53,999 in Black colour. The 64GB smartphone is selling for the same price at Amazon India’s website too. Apple iPhone 12 features a 6.1 inch Retina display and A14 Bionic chipset. Launched with iOS 14 last year, it was later upgraded to iOS 15.

iPhone 12 sports dual rear cameras at the back having 12MP+12MP resolution. The phone has a 12MP selfie camera as well.

