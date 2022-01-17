Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Technology / iPhone 12 mini price drops to 41,999 on Flipkart. See other offers here

iPhone 12 mini price drops to 41,999 on Flipkart. See other offers here

Apple iPhone 12 mini is available for 41,999 on Flipkart.
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Edited By Livemint

  • Flipkart Big Saving Days is offering the 5.4 inch display smartphone at nearly 29 per cent off

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Apple iPhone 12 mini is available for 41,999 on Flipkart. The Big Saving Days is live for all the users of e-commerce portal. Apple launched iPhone 12 mini in 2020 along with iPhone 12, Pro and Pro Max models. The Flipkart Big Saving Days is offering the 5.4 inch display smartphone at nearly 29 per cent off. The 64GB Black and Blue iPhone 12 mini is selling at 41,999 on Flipkart. The Big Saving Days will go till January 22 midnight.

Apple iPhone 12 mini is available for 41,999 on Flipkart. The Big Saving Days is live for all the users of e-commerce portal. Apple launched iPhone 12 mini in 2020 along with iPhone 12, Pro and Pro Max models. The Flipkart Big Saving Days is offering the 5.4 inch display smartphone at nearly 29 per cent off. The 64GB Black and Blue iPhone 12 mini is selling at 41,999 on Flipkart. The Big Saving Days will go till January 22 midnight.

The Realme GT Master Edition is tagged at 21,999 with Bank offers. Otherwise, it is selling for 25,999 at the minimum on the e-commerce portal. Samsung Galaxy F12 is selling for 9,699 and the Poco M3 Pro is available for 13,999.

The Realme GT Master Edition is tagged at 21,999 with Bank offers. Otherwise, it is selling for 25,999 at the minimum on the e-commerce portal. Samsung Galaxy F12 is selling for 9,699 and the Poco M3 Pro is available for 13,999.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Apple iPhone 12 is tagged for 53,999 in Black colour. The 64GB smartphone is selling for the same price at Amazon India’s website too. Apple iPhone 12 features a 6.1 inch Retina display and A14 Bionic chipset. Launched with iOS 14 last year, it was later upgraded to iOS 15.

iPhone 12 sports dual rear cameras at the back having 12MP+12MP resolution. The phone has a 12MP selfie camera as well.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!