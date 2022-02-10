E-commerce site Flipkart has offered a discounted deal on Apple iPhone 12 mini, a price that you can't let go.

Several e-commerce websites have been offering price cuts on the Apple iPhone.

Flipkart has offered a 26% discount on the price of Apple iPhone 12 mini. This makes the price of the iOS based smartphone ₹44,299 as against ₹59,900.

However, the deal does not end here.

Flipkart is offering an exchange price for your old phone to grab this iPhone 12 mini.

The phone purchase will also come with a Disney+Hotstar mobile subscription of ₹499 for a year.

Flipkart is offering an additional discount of upto Rs15,500 as an exchange offer on iPhone 12 mini, in addition to the existing discounted price of ₹44,299 for the 64GB variant.

This deal can potentially bring down the price of an iPhone 12 mini to just ₹28,799.

To avail this offer, one needs to visit the website of Flipkart, choose the 64GB variant of iPhone 12 mini and select the ‘Buy with Exchange’ option. Flipkart will then ask for your old phone's model and IMEI number, on providing which, one will get information on their exact exchange value.

Flipkart is also offering a discount of 12% on the iPhone 12 mini 256 GB variant. This brings down the price of the smartphone to ₹65,299. The iPhone 12 mini 256 GB variant was originally prices at ₹74,900.

E-commerce website Flipkart has also announced a flurry of deals on the iPhone 12 mini.

On purchasing the smartphone with a credit or debit card from Citi bank will fetch you an additional 10% discount and 5% cash back on purchasing the same with the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card.

One can also buy an Apple Iphone 12 mini with the Flipkart's equated monthly instalment (EMI) option, wherein a buyer will have to pay only ₹1,515 per month.

These offers are available on the Black, Blue, Green, Purple, red variant of the iPhone 12 mini.

