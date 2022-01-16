Apple iPhone 12 is selling at ₹53,999 on Amazon . The ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, which is open for the Prime members today, is offering the 64GB iPhone 12 in the Black colour for ₹11,901 less. Originally priced at ₹65,900 on the Amazon India website, the last-year launched iPhone 12 saw a huge price drop and is now available for just ₹53,999. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will go live for non-prime members on January 17 at 12:00 am. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will end on January 20.

Apple iPhone 12 features a 6.1 inch Retina display and A14 Bionic chipset. Launched with iOS 14 last year, it was later upgraded to iOS 15.

iPhone 12 sports dual rear cameras at the back having 12MP+12MP resolution. The phone has a 12MP selfie camera as well.

