1 min read.Updated: 16 Jan 2022, 02:57 PM IST Edited By Livemint
The ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is open for the Prime members today
Apple iPhone 12 is selling at ₹53,999 on Amazon. The ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, which is open for the Prime members today, is offering the 64GB iPhone 12 in the Black colour for ₹11,901 less. Originally priced at ₹65,900 on the Amazon India website, the last-year launched iPhone 12 saw a huge price drop and is now available for just ₹53,999. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will go live for non-prime members on January 17 at 12:00 am. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will end on January 20.
Apple iPhone 12 features a 6.1 inch Retina display and A14 Bionic chipset. Launched with iOS 14 last year, it was later upgraded to iOS 15.