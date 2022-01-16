Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / iPhone 12 price drops to 53,999. Check this unbelievable offer here

iPhone 12 price drops to 53,999. Check this unbelievable offer here

The iPhone 12 was launched last year along with three other phones.
1 min read . 02:57 PM IST Edited By Livemint

  • The ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is open for the Prime members today
  • Apple iPhone 12 features a 6.1 inch Retina display and A14 Bionic chipset

Apple iPhone 12 is selling at 53,999 on Amazon. The ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, which is open for the Prime members today, is offering the 64GB iPhone 12 in the Black colour for 11,901 less. Originally priced at 65,900 on the Amazon India website, the last-year launched iPhone 12 saw a huge price drop and is now available for just 53,999. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will go live for non-prime members on January 17 at 12:00 am. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will end on January 20.

Apple iPhone 12 features a 6.1 inch Retina display and A14 Bionic chipset. Launched with iOS 14 last year, it was later upgraded to iOS 15.

iPhone 12 sports dual rear cameras at the back having 12MP+12MP resolution. The phone has a 12MP selfie camera as well.

