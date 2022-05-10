iPhone 13 hacked? Here are few things to be careful of to protect your phone

There are multiple ways of hacking a device, and for most parts, its because of its users, rather than the phone. Hackers these days don't always try to make an invincible virus or malware to hack your device. Instead, they try to lure you into installing the virus yourself so they can do the easy part and steal your data and money. So, yes, even the mighty iPhone 13 can be hacked. Know the various ways it can be compromised and importantly, how to protect your device from hackers.