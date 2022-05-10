iPhone 13 hacked? Here are few things to be careful of to protect your phone

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Hackers these days don't always try to make an invincible virus or malware to hack your device. Instead, they try to lure you into installing the virus yourself so they can do the easy part and steal your data and money
While the handheld device - mobile phone getting hacked has been a nuisance for years, Apple Inc.'s iPhone 13 has been no exception. Although the iPhone 13 is equipped with latest technological marvels and apart from all its features and high performance, the phone has fallen prey to hackers.
There are multiple ways of hacking a device, and for most parts, its because of its users, rather than the phone. Hackers these days don't always try to make an invincible virus or malware to hack your device. Instead, they try to lure you into installing the virus yourself so they can do the easy part and steal your data and money. So, yes, even the mighty iPhone 13 can be hacked. Know the various ways it can be compromised and importantly, how to protect your device from hackers.
When a hacker attempts to break into your device they don't attempt to break through the operating system which can be genuinely challenging. They instead attempt to trap the user. Some of the most popular ways to do so are given below.
Hacking through WiFi: Sketchy public WiFi networks are the easiest way for a hacker to break into your device. These are everywhere from airports, cafes, restaurants and hotels. You come across these open networks which ask you a lot of basic questions trying to get your information. Once you connect to them, they can track your device and all the information on it
Hacking through URLs: Also known as Phishing, in this method of hacking an iPhone 13, the hacker sends a link with big promises. They can be winning a lottery, getting a free car or getting ridiculous discounts. And all these messages ask you to click on a link to register. Once you do, they steal your information and use the same information to break into your account.
Hacking through apps: While the App Store is pretty secure for more malicious apps, some apps which are not trying to actively steal your money and disguise themselves as a functional application, can sometimes slip under the radar. These apps ask for a lot of unnecessary permissions and steal your data.
Apart from these, there are also the age-old classics like scenarios where hackers pretend to be from a recognized institution or a bank and ask for your bank account information in order to steal your data and later break into your account.