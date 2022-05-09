iphone 13: Here are 5 hacks you must know to customize your home, lock screen

iphone 13: Here are 5 hacks you must know to customize your home, lock screen3 min read . 08:02 PM IST
- Apple iOS software has several of iPhone hacks which can help you de-clutter the mess on your phone and increase ease of access on the device
NEW DELHI : As dependence on the device within the palm of your hands increase, several aspects of life hold a space on that Lock Screen and Home Screen of your iPhone. Apple iOS software has several of iPhone hacks which can help you de-clutter the mess on your phone and increase ease of access on the device.
In this article we concentrate on the screen space of Apple iPhone 13. We will tell you some easy hacks to make the device more productive and fun. Here are five tips to make your iPhone unique as well as user friendly.
Use different wallpapers for Home Screen and Lock Screen.
You can use different wallpaper for the lock screen and Home screen. This will allow you to highlight a picture on the lock screen. without getting visually interfered with by the many colorful app icons.
You can choose a black or close to black background for the Home Screen. To do that simply go to settings, then Wallpaper, and select Choose a New Wallpaper. You can follow the same steps to set Lock Screen as well.
Make folders to declutter your home screen
You can make Folders to declutter your Home screen and organize the apps as iOS has app icons spread across multiple Home screens by default. You can create a folder by selecting and dragging an app icon over the top of another. The folder will automatically appear. select it and edit the name. For example. you can add all the Food delivery apps like Swiggy, Zomato, in the Food Folder.
Use App Library
If you have a lot of apps make use of iOS's App Library feature. You can limit your Home screens to two and fill the second one with mostly used apps while the remaining apps that you don't want to delete can be placed in the App Library.
It will make your iOS Home screens less cluttered and easier to manage.
Change the stock apps in the Dock
The iOS Dock is the bar at the bottom of all your Home screens that contains the Phone app, Messages, Safari, and Music by default. If you are not a regular user of these apps, you can utilise the space differently.
You can simply hold an app icon in the Dock until it jiggles and drag to a new location and now select your new preferred app and drag onto the Dock.
Add widgets to home screen, but not too many
Widgets can be very useful at times. but they also take up a lot of space on your Home screen. So you can add widgets by either touching and holding a blank space on the home screen and then selecting the "--- icon that appears in the top left of the screen. When app icons start jiggling. or swipe to the left to show the Today View. go to the bottom of the screen and select Edit. Then select the “-r" icon as before. Now only choose useful widgets like a calendar and world time widget to your Home screen.