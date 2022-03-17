iPhone 13 Holi photography: Here's how you can beat DSLR cameras

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max have three new rear cameras, with 12-megapixel wide, ultrawide and telephoto lenses. Keep these tricks in mind to steal the dias as the photographer
18 March, 2022 marks Holi festival in India. With the launch of iPhone13, mobile photography has seen a rather professional turn and a level of expertise that has convinced bloggers and passionate photographers to ditch their DSLR for Apple Inc. latest release.
Apple's iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini have two improved cameras, with 12-megapixel wide and ultrawide lenses. The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max have three new rear cameras, with 12-megapixel wide, ultrawide and telephoto lenses. All of the iPhones in Apple's 2021 series can also take night mode shots for the first time.
This Holi you could grab an iPhone 13 and create colorful memories with these tips.
Use your main wide camera for fast moving objects
With the sensor shift stabilization on iPhone 13's main camera, one can get the sharpest and clearest photos, especially of people playing with colours. The fast shutter speed helps with sharper details and natural colours. This can also be achieved on iPhone 12.
Use portrait mode for Holi pictures
On iPhone 13 and iPhone 12, one should use the portrait mode for greater depth of field effects in pictures and enhancing the subject. You can get some great Instagram worthy pictures without compromising on colour or sharpness. Notably, you can take the photo in any of the Portrait mode settings and later edit it on the Photos application.
Ultra wide camera can be used fir quirky close-ups
If you seek closer perspective of the events while maintaining a wide angle, switch to the ultra-wide camera and let the magic follow. Whether it the ‘Bhaang competition’ or those Bachchan moves to Rang Barse, you wont miss out on details or colour consistency.
Use cinematic mode to be the Instagram, Snapchat star
The cinematic mode on iPhone 13 can help you get some great movie like perspective of the day. This mode allows you to change focus on different characters even after shooting the video. Not to forget, the Blur effect could make your content stand apart.
Use the Macro mode for Jalebis and Gulaal
With the macro mode you can Tango your way into excellent food and object photography
Keep the Live Mode on
It is more often than not , that people miss out on the exact photographic moment and so it is recommended that you keep the Live Mode ON. This way you will always have a few before and after shots to play with to give you that perfect shot you desired.
Use zoom camera on your Pro-iPhones
On the iPhone 13 Pro, the extra 3X optical zoom camera comes in handy to get innovative perspectives of people and food. Keep your phone stable and voila! you get amazing pictures
ProRes photos gives you more control over editing
On the iPhone 13 Pro, ProRes photos give you more freedom to play with colours, contrast, exposure and various other parameters.
What are you waiting for? Grab your iPhone 13 and unleash that photographer in you!
