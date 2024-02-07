iPhone 13 receives 12% discount on Amazon: Check out offer details
The iPhone 13 is now 12% cheaper on Amazon, priced at Rs. 52999, with trade-in offers of up to Rs. 27000, promoting eco-friendliness and reducing electronic waste.
iPhone 13, Apple's budget-friendly flagship, is currently stealing the spotlight with an irresistible deal on Amazon. Priced at Rs. 52999, down from the usual Rs. 59900, the 128GB variant is now 12 percent cheaper, making it an opportune time for enthusiasts to join the Apple ecosystem.