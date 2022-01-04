Apple iPhone 13 is being awarded as the flagship smartphone for the year 2021, along with coolest technology phone, by the homegrown e-commerce portal, Flipkart . Asus ROG Phone 5 emerged as the best gaming phone, while the best camera phone recognition goes to Vivo X70 Pro. According to Flipkart’s buyers, Oppo Reno6 Pro was the best designed smartphone in 2021. Without surprise, Realme 8i ruled the mid-range category while the Poco X3 Pro was adjudged the value for money phone.

In the 5G mid-range segment, Realme 8s 5G emerged as winner. The selfie phone award went to Vivo V21. The best battery phone was Realme GT Neo 2 whereas the Master Edition of it won the Entertainment Superstar of 2021 award.

Flipkart today has announced the winners of its Mobile Awards 2021. The award winners, spread over several categories, have been chosen by 5 lakh Flipkart customers who voted for the smartphones that made a difference to their lives in 2021, the company said.

From the best 5G smartphone to best gaming smartphone, the Flipkart Mobiles Awards covers 11 categories and has three winners in each category. In the past year, the primary uses for a smartphone evolved tremendously - from supporting remote working, learning from home, enabling access to entertainment and being a resource for emergencies.

