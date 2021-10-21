Global accessories giant, Belkin , has introduced a new range of accessories for the recently unveiled iPhone 13 series (iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max) in India.

Additionally, Belkin also offers accessories for the new iPad and iPad mini. These accessories are now available in India.

Screen Protection

The Asahi glass protector can absorb high impact and prevent scratches. It also contains an anti-microbial agent to protect the screen from microbial growth.

Belkin Magnetic & MagSafe Accessories

Belkin also offers magnetic charging styles that are compatible with MagSafe. With the BOOSTCHARGE Magnetic Wireless Charger Stand 7.5W (available in black and white). It charges iPhone with a small circle-shaped charging pad at the end of a thin and long cable.

Powerful and Portable Wall Charger

It can give two compatible devices a fast charge at the same time. This USB-C charger delivers 20W of power from each USB-C port, charging an iPhone 13 and an iPad.

True Wireless Sound

The SOUNDFORM True Wireless Earbuds’ advanced touch controls give a device-free experience while its IPX5-rated splash and sweat resistance will help you focus on the deep bass and crystal-clear acoustics of Belkin sound. It can play for a 5-hour non-stop playtime. Available in two colours – black and white.

Accessory for the iPad

Belkin's USB-C Multimedia Hub has an Ethernet port instead of a micro SD and 3.5mm audio input/output port. All of them can be easily and safely connected to devices optimized for USB-C type.

Accessories for the AirTag

Secure Holders with Strap / Key Ring for AirTag (Available in 4 colours, Black, Blue, Pink, White). Available in two variations – with Key Ring or with Strap – the Belkin Secure Holder features an innovative twist-and-lock closure to keep AirTag safely secured in place, while raised edges help to protect against scratches.

Kartik Bakshi, Country Manager, Belkin India said, “Belkin has always been at the forefront of designing customer centric products. We work closely with Apple to ensure that innovation is at the heart of designing products for Apple users and fans. The exciting new range of Belkin accessories are a right combination of style, connectivity, and reliability to ensure customers are able to fully enjoy the Apple ecosystem."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.