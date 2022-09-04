iPhone 14 Pro alleged live video leaked: What to expect ahead of launch

As per a recent tipp, Apple can turn off the pixels on the display between the two cutouts to make it appear as a single notch. An alleged iPhone 14 Pro video is being circulated on the Chinese social media platform Weibo and it shows the speculated pill-shaped notch in use. The alleged video showcases the iPhone 14 Pro reportedly coming with an option that can allow users to switch between a unified pill notch or a split pill shaped hole punch cutout.