iPhone 14 Pro alleged live video leaked: What to expect ahead of launch

As per a recent tipp, Apple can turn off the pixels on the display between the two cutouts to make it appear as a single notch. An alleged iPhone 14 Pro video is being circulated on the Chinese social media platform Weibo and it shows the speculated pill-shaped notch in use.
Apple is all set to launch their iPhone 14 series on September 07,2022. This series is said to include iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The technology giant has not unveiled the design of this upcoming handset series, yet. However, an alleged live video of the iPhone 14 Pro has surfaced over the web. It showcases a new option that would allow the users to toggle between a split pill shaped hole punch cutout and a unified pill cutout.
As per a recent tipp, Apple can turn off the pixels on the display between the two cutouts to make it appear as a single notch. An alleged iPhone 14 Pro video is being circulated on the Chinese social media platform Weibo and it shows the speculated pill-shaped notch in use. The alleged video showcases the iPhone 14 Pro reportedly coming with an option that can allow users to switch between a unified pill notch or a split pill shaped hole punch cutout.
Reportedly, Apple might use the single unibrow like pill shaped cutout in the Iphone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to display privacy indicators. These indicators are expected to notify users when the camera and microphone are being used. The Cupertino company is said to have redesigned the camera app by moving some of the controls on either side of the unified pill shape.
As per the latest reports, Apple could also ditch the iPhone mini for a new iPhone 14 variant with a 6.7-inch display. Previously, this model was said to be the iPhone 14 Max.
A Twitter user has leaked alleged images of Apple’s Clear Case with MagSafe. Moreover the packaging for this case suggests that iPhone 14 Plus could come instead of the previously tipped iPhone 14 Max.
As seen in the leaked images, the alleged listing and packaging of the Apple Clear Case with an iPhone 14 Plus branding, instead of the rumoured iPhone 14 Max moniker. It is expected to be a popular option for Apple buyers looking for a big screen but are willing to meet the rumored $1,100+ which is approximately ₹88,000 ask of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
