Following the popularity of the iPhone13 series, attention has turned towards the supposedly first look of the upcoming iPhone 14 by Apple Inc.
NEW DELHI :
The Apple Inc. iPhone14 series is tentatively going to launch in October this year. As the launch inches closer, several leaks have surfaced which promise a number of changes.
After the popularity of the iPhone 13 and its series across the world, now attention has turned towards the supposedly first look of the upcoming iPhone 14 by Apple Inc. The internet has gone gaga after a computer-aided design or CAD renders of the iPhone 14 Max Pro got leaked.
As per a recent report by phonearena.com, the 6.1-inches iPhone 14 Pro and the 6.7-inches iPhone 14 Pro Max, will sport new designs that is they are expected to carry over the design elements from 2022.
The information is based on the details provided by an account by the name of Cosmic Ultra Machine (via Sh rim pApple Pro). The account has posted rough schematics sent to them by accessory makers. However, not the entire design has been revealed. It is known that Apple will not be coming up with iPhone 14 mini and is said to replace it with a non-Pro Max model in the iPhone 14 series.
Here is all we know about the iPhone 14 series so far:
Apple iPhone 14 design: As per leaked data, iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a bezel of 1.95 mm which is thinner compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max which has a bezel of 2.42 mm. Also, the height of the earpiece in the anticipated phone is said to be 0.57 mm which is also smaller compared to the 1.52 mm of the iPhone 13 Pro Max.
Apple is anticipated to position its logo in the centre of the rear panel. The left edge of the device will likely have a volume rocker, alert slider, and a SIM-card slot, while the right edge will have the power button.
Apple iPhone 14 change revealed: The notch will be replaced by a punch hole. The notch turns into a punch hole - two punch holes, in fact, a pill-shaped hole for the Face ID module and a round hole for the selfie camera. This is dubbed the "pill hole" design.
Apple iphone14 camera: Notably, iPhone14 Pro might feature a thicker overall design, with the width of the forthcoming lineup going up to 7.85mm, according to leaked reports.
The dimensions of the camera bulge have apparently increased because of the rumored new 48MP camera sensor that's set to replace the 12MP module. It has further been reported that the i Phone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will come with comparatively smaller camera bumps and dual camera system compared to that of the Pro variants which will have three cameras.
The phone may also have a pill-shaped cutout for the Face ID sensors and another hole for the front-facing camera. It is likely to have a more prominent camera bump.
Apple iPhone 14 price: The iPhone 14 price is expected to be somewhere around the current iPhone 13 price. However, the iPhone 14 Pro models may demand you to pay more.
Apple iPhone 14 colour: iPhone 14 Pro is going to come in Gold colour too. As per the information shared by Pigtou.com. iPhone 14 Pro will be painted in Gold apart from its regular colours.
Apple iPhone 14 specifications and features: The i Phone 14 Pro is expected to be powered by the next A16 Bionic chipset with up to 4GB of RAM. While the regular models of the i Phone 14 are expected to come with the A15 Bionic SoC which is currently seen in the iPhone 13 series and the latest iPhone SE 3.
Apple iPhone 14 launch date: The iPhone 14 is expected to hit the market around September or October this year.