iPhone 15 and 15 Pro Review: Is Apple’s Most Expensive Phone Worth It?

As far as battery life goes, none of the iPhone 15 models I tried lasted significantly longer than their predecessors. Yet one of the main reasons I am getting the 15 Pro Max this year is that it’s lasted at least two to three hours longer than the 15 Pro. Besides, I’ve been disappointed in my 14 Pro’s battery life and how it has degraded over the last year. Both the Plus and Pro Max models have bigger batteries, so they outlast the smaller models.