iPhone 15 Plus, despite being over a year old, remains an excellent choice if you want to try the iOS experience, need great battery life and have excellent cameras. The phone initially launched at ₹89,900 back in September 2023. However, after a year, it has been significantly discounted. Now, during the ongoing Flipkart Christmas sale, you can purchase the iPhone 15 Plus for as low as ₹60,000, which is close to its Flipkart Big Billion Days pricing. However, to buy it at this price, you need to apply for various offers. And here, we tell you how.

iPhone 15 Plus For ₹ 60,000 On Flipkart: Deal Explained On visiting Flipkart, you’ll see that the iPhone 15 128GB model is currently listed at ₹63,999, which is already much lower than its current MRP of ₹79,900 (price drop after iPhone 16 launch). But, you can sweeten the deal further by applying bank discounts and an exchange offers. Card offer gets you an extra ₹1,000 off, and the exchange bonus is ₹3,000, after which, the effective price comes down to ₹60,000. At this price point, the iPhone 15 Plus offers great value.

iPhone 15 Plus Misses Out On These Features. So, Watch Out While the iPhone 15 Plus is an excellent device with stellar battery life and a solid iPhone experience, there are some omissions. For instance, it lacks Apple’s latest AI features, which are available on the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 16 series. Additionally, it doesn’t feature the Action Button, which is present on these newer models. If these features are important to you, it may be worth investing a little more in the iPhone 16 series.