Business News/ Technology / iPhone 15 Plus price drops on Flipkart by 25%: Now available at just ₹60,000

iPhone 15 Plus price drops on Flipkart by 25%: Now available at just ₹60,000

Shaurya Sharma

The iPhone 15 Plus is now available for just 60,000 on Flipkart as part of the Christmas 2024 sale. Here’s everything you need to know.

New iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are displayed during the 'Wonderlust' event at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 12, 2023. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo

iPhone 15 Plus, despite being over a year old, remains an excellent choice if you want to try the iOS experience, need great battery life and have excellent cameras. The phone initially launched at 89,900 back in September 2023. However, after a year, it has been significantly discounted. Now, during the ongoing Flipkart Christmas sale, you can purchase the iPhone 15 Plus for as low as 60,000, which is close to its Flipkart Big Billion Days pricing. However, to buy it at this price, you need to apply for various offers. And here, we tell you how.

iPhone 15 Plus For 60,000 On Flipkart: Deal Explained

On visiting Flipkart, you’ll see that the iPhone 15 128GB model is currently listed at 63,999, which is already much lower than its current MRP of 79,900 (price drop after iPhone 16 launch). But, you can sweeten the deal further by applying bank discounts and an exchange offers. Card offer gets you an extra 1,000 off, and the exchange bonus is 3,000, after which, the effective price comes down to 60,000. At this price point, the iPhone 15 Plus offers great value.

iPhone 15 Plus Misses Out On These Features. So, Watch Out

While the iPhone 15 Plus is an excellent device with stellar battery life and a solid iPhone experience, there are some omissions. For instance, it lacks Apple’s latest AI features, which are available on the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 16 series. Additionally, it doesn’t feature the Action Button, which is present on these newer models. If these features are important to you, it may be worth investing a little more in the iPhone 16 series.

That said, the iPhone 15 Plus still delivers a fantastic experience with its A16 Bionic chip, 48 MP main camera, 12 MP ultra-wide camera, and 12 MP front-facing camera capable of shooting 4K at 60 fps. Combined with its stellar battery life, it’s a great choice, especially if longevity is important to you. The phone isn’t that old, so you can expect software support for years to come.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shaurya Sharma

Shaurya Sharma, Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, covers consumer, gaming, and AI technology. He has previously worked for reputed media houses, including CNN-News18 and Guiding Tech. In his free time, Shaurya enjoys reading sci-fi, traveling, and gaming.
