Planning to buy an iPhone model but do not want to spend a huge sum? Then we have got you covered. While buying the latest generation iPhone model could be heavy on your pockets, but getting an older generation iPhone could save you a huge amount of money. Recently, Apple launched the iPhone 16 at Rs.79990 for 128GB, however, it reduced the price of iPhone 15 by Rs.10000 in India. Therefore, you can get the iPhone 15 model with all the powerful features and Flipkart is also offering a huge discount, allowing buyers to get additional benefits on their purchase. Therefore, check out how you can get the 2023 iPhone 15 model at a reasonable price.

iPhone 15 price drop on Flipkart After Apple’s price drop, the iPhone 15 retailed for Rs.69990 for a 128GB variant in India. However, on Flipkart, buyers can get it for just Rs.58999, providing them with a 15% discount on the flagship smartphone. Alongside e-commerce discounts, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price of the smartphone.

Based on the Flipkart listing, buyers can get 10% off up to Rs.1500 on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions at a minimum transaction value of Rs.4999 and buyers can get Rs.1000 discount on with HDFC Bank Credit card non-EMI transactions. Lastly, with exchange offers, buyers can get up to Rs.55000 off on iPhone 15. However, the exchange price will be based on the smartphone’s model and optimal working conditions. Therefore, Flipkart is offering quite a great deal.