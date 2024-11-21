iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB model's price drops by 25% on Amazon, now available for just..
iPhone 15 Pro Max is now over a year old. And now that the iPhone 16 Pro models have been released, many people are flocking to buy the latest iPhones, leaving the iPhone 15 Pro Max behind. In fact, Apple has even discontinued the model, as it typically does when the latest iPhone models are launched. However, that doesn’t mean the iPhone 15 Pro Max is an outdated phone. In fact, in many ways, it closely matches the iPhone 16 Pro, apart from a few features, which you might not even care about. The good news is that the iPhone 15 Pro Max has significantly dropped in price. And now, it is available at a huge discount, priced at ₹1,15,900, which is much less than its original MRP of ₹1,54,000.