iPhone 15 Pro Max is available at a huge discount, priced at ₹ 1,15,900, which is much less than its original MRP of ₹ 1,54,000. Here's all you need to know about this deal.

iPhone 15 Pro Max is now over a year old. And now that the iPhone 16 Pro models have been released, many people are flocking to buy the latest iPhones, leaving the iPhone 15 Pro Max behind. In fact, Apple has even discontinued the model, as it typically does when the latest iPhone models are launched. However, that doesn’t mean the iPhone 15 Pro Max is an outdated phone. In fact, in many ways, it closely matches the iPhone 16 Pro, apart from a few features, which you might not even care about. The good news is that the iPhone 15 Pro Max has significantly dropped in price. And now, it is available at a huge discount, priced at ₹1,15,900, which is much less than its original MRP of ₹1,54,000.

This is less than the price of the iPhone 16 Pro, and unlike the iPhone 16 Pro, you’re getting the Max model with a much larger screen and a bigger battery. For anyone willing to buy a larger-screen device and not wanting to settle for a 6.3-inch phone, the iPhone 15 Pro Max could be a great option—especially considering it is almost ₹30,000 cheaper than the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which is essentially the same phone, apart from a few differences. Read on to see how this deal works.

Note: By the time you read this article, the price may have increases.

iPhone 15 Pro Max For ₹ 1,19,900 ( ₹ 1,13,905 with offer) If you visit Amazon, you’ll see the iPhone 15 Pro Max in white titanium with 256GB of storage, retailing for ₹1,15,900. However, this is just for the white titanium version; other colours are slightly more expensive. Hence, the White Titanium version makes the most sense with the 256GB model. This price doesn’t include any additional offers, but if you have an Amazon ICICI credit card, you can get it for even less. The price will drop by ₹5,795, bringing it down to ₹1,10,105. For this price, you're getting the Pro Max model, which will last you a very long time.

However, do note that this isn’t an instant cashback; the amount will be credited into your Amazon Pay balance after your ICICI Amazon credit card billing cycle.

So, Does the iPhone 15 Pro Max Make Sense Over iPhone 16 Pro? Well, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, with the iPhone 15 Pro Max, you’re making a few trade-offs compared to the iPhone 16 Pro. The primary trade-off is the chipset. With the iPhone 16 Pro, you’re getting the latest A18 Pro chip, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro Max has the A17 Pro chip. However, in real life, the difference is minimal, and you likely won’t notice it. Another significant difference is the absence of the camera control button. If that’s something you were looking forward to, you’ll miss it on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, the camera control button has been found to be not particularly useful. If you value a larger display and better battery life, the iPhone 15 Pro Max makes a lot of sense, especially at this price.

It’s worth noting that the same phone launched at ₹1,59,900 back in September 2023, so this is a significant price drop and definitely makes a lot of sense. Also, this is for the white titanium version; if you prefer other colours, the price to performance ratio dips slightly. So, if you’re not keen on the white version, you might want to consider the iPhone 16 Pro instead.