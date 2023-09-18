iPhone 15 Pro Max sees strong demand, production challenges persist: Report1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 02:30 PM IST
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max sees strong demand, outperforming the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but faces production challenges and delivery delays.
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max, launched at the 'Wonderlust' event, is in high demand with robust preorders, outperforming the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The regular iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models show steady demand, but the Pro Max faces production challenges and delivery delays until November in some regions, attributed to its later mass production start, as per an analyst.