iPhone 15 Pro Max sees strong demand, production challenges persist: Report

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max, launched at the 'Wonderlust' event, is in high demand with robust preorders, outperforming the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The regular iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models show steady demand, but the Pro Max faces production challenges and delivery delays until November in some regions, attributed to its later mass production start, as per an analyst.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the demand for the recently released iPhone 15 Pro Max is strong and surpasses that of the iPhone 14 Pro Max from the previous year. In contrast, the demand for the iPhone 15 Pro model is less compared to its predecessor, with Kuo suggesting that more customers are inclined towards the iPhone 15 Pro Max this year.

Contrary to the iPhone 15 Pro, the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models from Apple are experiencing demand that is similar to the phones released by the company in the previous year, as noted by Kuo.

As is customary with Apple's iPhone releases, there is usually a certain level of delivery delay due to high demand each year. However, the analyst highlights that this year, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is experiencing particularly extended delays. In certain areas, such as the United States, it is anticipated that this premium model may not reach some customers until November.

Kuo asserts that the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which commenced mass production later than Apple's other phone models, is encountering more significant manufacturing difficulties in comparison to its counterparts. Apple introduced the iPhone 15 series at its 'Wonderlust' launch event on September 12, with preo-rders for all four models commencing three days later.

These phones are set to become available for purchase in India and worldwide markets on September 22.

Apple is also gearing up to roll out the final update for iOS 17 today, which will be made available to iPhones worldwide. This eagerly anticipated update will be compatible with iPhones from the XS series and above, promising an array of exciting new features. These additions encompass interactive widgets, Standby Mode, Contact Posters, and much more.

In India, Apple users can download the iOS 17 update starting today from 10:30 PM IST.