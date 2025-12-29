Apple's iPhone 16 is the bestseller in a sea of budget smartphones in India

Apple Inc. has notched another feat in India – fuelled by easy credit, cashbacks and aspirational Indians, the iPhone 16 is now the country’s highest-selling smartphone, eclipsing the most popular budget model from China’s Vivo.
SummaryThe iPhone 16 series sold 6.5 million units in the first 11 months of 2025 against 4.7 million of second-laed Y29 5G from BBK Electronics-backed Vivo. Even the iPhone 15 ranked among the five top-selling devices in the country.
Apple Inc. has notched another feat in India – fuelled by easy credit, cashbacks and aspirational Indians, the iPhone 16 is now the country’s highest-selling smartphone, eclipsing the most popular budget model from China’s Vivo.
