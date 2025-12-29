Apple's iPhone 16 is the bestseller in a sea of budget smartphones in India

Growing iPhone shipments mirror Apple’s bet on India. While the Cupertino-based tech behemoth has partnered with multiple contract manufacturers to double its production in the country to diversify away from China, it’s also targeting younger, aspirational buyers here. Serpentine queues outside outlets on launch days are a common sight. The company also opened three new stores in September and November–in Bengaluru, Pune and Noida–taking the total count to five.