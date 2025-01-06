If you're looking for a new iPhone, particularly one under ₹70,000, but also want the latest iPhone 16 series, there was no option until now. The iPhone 16 was originally priced at its MRP of ₹79,900. However, a few months after its September 2024 launch, prices have dropped, and in the latest sale, the iPhone 16 (128GB model) is now available for ₹72,900 on Flipkart. But that's not all—the discounts don’t end here. You can make the deal even better by combining multiple offers. Read on for all the details on how this deal works. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

iPhone 16 For ₹ 68,900: How This Deal Works Currently, the iPhone 16 (128GB model) is listed for ₹72,900 on Flipkart. On top of this, you can get an additional ₹4,000 off if you choose to checkout with Kotak, ICICI Bank credit cards. You can also use SBI, Kotak, and ICICI cards to get ₹4,000 off on EMI transactions as well. This brings the effective price down to ₹68,900, which is fantastic value for money for the iPhone 16.

In addition, there's another way to reduce the price further: by exchanging your old phone. You can also get an additional ₹5,000 exchange bonus on your old phone. Do note that the exchange bonus depends on the phone you're exchanging. For instance, exchanging an iPhone 14 will get you an exchange bonus of ₹5,000 (on top of the phone value). So, if you combine the ₹5,000 exchange bonus with the ₹68,900 price, the effective price drops to ₹63,900.

iPhone 16: How Good A Deal Is It Under ₹ 70,000? The iPhone 16 at this price is excellent value for money. If you think about it, the iPhone 16 is quite similar to the iPhone 16 Pro in more ways than one. From the Camera Control button to the Dynamic Island, and the ability to capture special videos and photos, it offers a comparable experience. Yes, the phone lacks a 120Hz ProMotion display and the third telephoto camera, but if you're a casual user, you can easily get by without the telephoto lens, especially considering you get “optical quality" photos with Fusion Camera technology that Apple debuted with the iPhone 16.

Furthermore, the Apple A18 processor in the iPhone 16 is no slouch. It can handle all the AAA games like Resident Evil 4, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and more. This is quite a powerful phone, and for less than ₹70,000, it offers one of the best gaming experiences as well.

So overall, with its great cameras, reliability, and performance, the iPhone 16 is a no-brainer at this price.