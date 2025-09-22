iPhone 16 pro gets biggest price cut of the year on Flipkart Big Billion Days: Here’s how you can save up to ₹50,000

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days 2025 sale starts on 23 September, featuring huge deals on smartphones like the iPhone 16 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Realme P4 5G and more. Here is how to grab iPhone 16 Pro (120GB) under 60,000 with all the bank offers combined with the exchange deal.

Govind Choudhary
Published22 Sep 2025, 10:18 AM IST
Notably, the iPhone 16 Pro 120GB variant is currently available for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>85,999, down from its original price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,09,999.
Flipkart has confirmed that its much-anticipated Big Billion Days 2025 sale will commence on 23 September, offering shoppers a wide range of deals on popular smartphones and electronics. The e-commerce giant has teased substantial discounts on devices such as the iPhone 16 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Realme P4 5G, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, among others.

How to get iPhone 16 Pro under 60,000?

Notably, the iPhone 16 Pro 120GB variant is currently available for 85,999, down from its original price of 1,09,999. Buyers using the Flipkart Axis Bank or Flipkart SBI credit cards can avail an additional 4,000 discount. Flipkart is also offering an exchange programme, allowing customers to trade in their old devices for up to 43,850, depending on the device’s condition and service availability in the area. With these combined offers, the iPhone 16 Pro could be purchased for as little as 60,000 or potentially lower.

Early access and rewards for members

Flipkart Plus and Black members will enjoy early access to the Big Billion Days sale, able to view and shop listings 24 hours before the official start. The sale will also introduce enhanced rewards, including the new ‘Boost Up!’ feature, which increases SuperCoin earnings, and the ‘Sale Price Live CoinBack Hour’, offering up to 100 per cent CoinBack in SuperCoins on selected purchases.

Electronics and accessories

A wide array of electronic devices and accessories will also be discounted. Notable deals include Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), Samsung Galaxy Book 4 laptops, iPads, boAt soundbars, Fujifilm Instax Mini film rolls, and Philips personal grooming products.

Also Read | Flipkart Big Billion Days starts Sept 25: Smartphone deals, rewards and more
Also Read | From Instamart to BigBasket: How to get iPhone 17 delivered at your doorstep

Social media reacts to early access deals

While Flipkart promises early access to Flipkart Plus and Black members, several social media users have expressed their frustration at not being able to obtain their desired devices.

An X user, @weimawrie, tweeted: “I bought @flipkart Black membership and the iPhone 16 Pro Pass. I waited to purchase the white iPhone 16 Pro today, only to find that Meghalaya & Assam are not serviceable. Who takes responsibility for this and refunds non-refundable payments? @flipkartsupport.”

Vinod Singh (@iamvinisingh) wrote: “Biggest scam of the year. iPhone 16 Pro at 69,999 never existed. I bought the Black Membership for 990 and refreshed the app at 11:59, but there was no sign of the offer. Just another gimmick to fool the public under the #BigBillionDays banner.”

Another user, @shiivaaaay, shared: “Flipkart BBD is a waste. Even after placing an order for the iPhone 16 and completing payment, I received a notification that my order is on hold. Stop misleading people.”

Get details on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and launch date for the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and Air models.

Business NewsTechnologyiPhone 16 pro gets biggest price cut of the year on Flipkart Big Billion Days: Here’s how you can save up to ₹50,000
