iPhone 16 Pro set for price hike as Apple looks to emulate iPhone 15 Pro Max's strategy: Report
With two days to go for the iPhone 16 launch, excitement builds around four new models. Reports suggest the iPhone 16 Pro will start at 256GB storage, impacting future iPhones. Additionally, local manufacturing in India may reduce prices by up to 10% due to lower customs duties.
With just 2 days to go until the iPhone 16 launch event, the rumours and excitement surrounding the upcoming iPhones are in full swing. The event, which will be held as usual at Cupertino Park in California, is expected to unveil 4 new iPhones: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. While many of the features of the new iPhones have already been leaked via rumours, a new report has given some important hints about the price and storage capacity of the iPhone 16 Pro.