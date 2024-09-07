With two days to go for the iPhone 16 launch, excitement builds around four new models. Reports suggest the iPhone 16 Pro will start at 256GB storage, impacting future iPhones. Additionally, local manufacturing in India may reduce prices by up to 10% due to lower customs duties.

With just 2 days to go until the iPhone 16 launch event, the rumours and excitement surrounding the upcoming iPhones are in full swing. The event, which will be held as usual at Cupertino Park in California, is expected to unveil 4 new iPhones: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. While many of the features of the new iPhones have already been leaked via rumours, a new report has given some important hints about the price and storage capacity of the iPhone 16 Pro.

According to a report by Trendforce, the iPhone 16 Pro could follow in the footsteps of last year's iPhone 15 Pro Max by ditching the 128GB variant of the smartphone and instead starting with a 256GB one. Notably, the iPhone 15 Pro Max started with a base storage of 256GB and came at the same price as its predecessor for the 256GB variant.

The Trendforce report suggests that while the price of the iPhone 16 Pro could increase on paper, this could be mitigated for users by the addition of a premium tetraprism periscope lens and 256GB of base storage.

Moreover, Apple's choice of 256GB base storage for the iPhone 16 Pro could have a major impact on next year's iPhone line-up. Notably, when Apple adopted 128GB as the base storage for the iPhone 12 Pro, the same trend was followed for all iPhone 13 models launched last year and the same trend could be repeated for all iPhone 17 models launched next year.

iPhone 16 Pro to get price reduction in India: A report from Bloomberg suggests that Apple may begin manufacturing the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max series in India later this year, which could lead to a reduction in the price of these devices in the country. The local assembly of premium iPhone models could lead to a price reduction of up to 10% for the new iPhone 16 Pro models. Meanwhile, the Indian government has also recently reduced customs duties on mobile phones, which should encourage the Cupertino-based company to cut prices further.