iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max with A18 Pro processor launched: Price, camera, features and all you need to know

Aman Gupta

The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max have been launched by Apple, featuring enhanced designs for AI capabilities. They sport larger screens at 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, and are equipped with the A18 Pro chipset built on a 3nm process.

iPhone 16 Pro features a larger 6.3 inch display.Premium
Apple has unveiled the latest iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone Pro Max smartphones, which the company says have been designed from the ground up to work with new Apple Intelligence (read AI) features.

Also Read | iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus with A18 chipset launched: Price, display, design changes and all you need to know

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max feature large 6.3-inch (up from 6.1-inch) and 6.9-inch (up from 6.7-inch) displays. The new iPhone 16 Pro smartphones are powered by the latest A18 Pro chipset, manufactured using a 3-nanometre process.

(This is a developing story, more updates to follow)

Published: 09 Sep 2024, 11:51 PM IST
