Apple has unveiled the latest iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone Pro Max smartphones, which the company says have been designed from the ground up to work with new Apple Intelligence (read AI) features.

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max feature large 6.3-inch (up from 6.1-inch) and 6.9-inch (up from 6.7-inch) displays. The new iPhone 16 Pro smartphones are powered by the latest A18 Pro chipset, manufactured using a 3-nanometre process.

(This is a developing story, more updates to follow)

