You can buy the iPhone 16 Pro 256GB model for an effective price of ₹ 1,21,030 on Amazon—a price that is just ₹ 1,000 more than the iPhone 16 Pro 128GB model. Here's how the deal works.

What if we told you that you could get the latest iPhone 16 Pro 256GB model for the price of the 128GB version on Amazon? It sounds too good to be true, but it’s actually available at this price—if you know how to cleverly use credit cards to your advantage. With this trick, you can bring the effective price down to around ₹1,21,000. However, there are a few prerequisites for this deal, which we will explain in this article. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

iPhone 16 Pro For ₹ 1,21,030: How To Get This Deal So, here's how it works. If you visit Amazon right now, you will find the iPhone 16 Pro 256GB model listed at its usual retail price of ₹1,29,900. But you can sweeten the deal if you have an Amazon ICICI Pay credit card. If you do, Amazon offers a ₹2,500 instant discount when you use this card, bringing the price down to ₹1,27,400. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Now, if you choose to pay the full amount upfront—without opting for an EMI option—you will be eligible for an additional 5% cashback if you’re an Amazon Prime member. This cashback will be credited after your billing cycle. If you meet these conditions, you will receive ₹6,370 cashback.

When you deduct this from ₹1,27,400, the final effective price comes to ₹1,21,030. That’s just around ₹1,000 more than the price of the iPhone 16 Pro 128GB model.

iPhone 16 Pro cashback details

So, with this quick trick, you’re essentially getting a free upgrade to the 256GB version. Even if you don’t have the Amazon ICICI Pay credit card, you can still benefit from this deal by borrowing the card from a friend who may have it. Just note that the cashback will be credited later, so the price you check out with may differ slightly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Note: This offer is active as of now, but it might not be available when you read this article. However, you will still receive the Amazon cashback, which will be around ₹6,000– ₹7,000, depending on your overall transaction.

Is The iPhone 16 Pro Worth It? When you think about it, very few phones deliver the video quality the iPhone offers, especially with 4K 120 FPS video in ProRes Log. This is the latest and greatest iPhone, and if you are in the market for a new device with a top-tier camera system, the iPhone 16 Pro is a no-brainer. The camera setup is identical to the iPhone 16 Pro Max, meaning you get the same optics and the same 5x telephoto lens. You’re not missing out on much. That said, 256GB should also be sufficient for most users, especially if you use iCloud. So, getting the iPhone 16 Pro 256GB for around ₹1,21,000 is definitely a good value for money deal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}