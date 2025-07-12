iPhone 16 Pro’s camera button is more than a shortcut, here’s what it can do

Apple iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max came with a brand-new Camera Control button, a dedicated hardware feature that’s set to change how users interact with the camera. Tucked just below the power button on the right edge, this new addition unlocks a range of functions beyond simply launching the Camera app. As the company is gearing up to launch the iPhone 17 series, here are a few functions that the Camera Control button can perform.

One Button, Multiple Functions At its simplest, the Camera Control button lets you open the camera app with a quick press. But once inside, it becomes far more versatile. Users can press once more to snap a photo or hold it down to begin recording video, mimicking the experience of a physical shutter button found on traditional cameras.

A light press brings up an overlay that allows on-the-fly adjustments. Users can swipe on the button itself to cycle through options like zoom levels, depth effects, tone, and even photographic styles, all without lifting their finger from the frame. This enables real-time control over settings, similar to toggling between camera modes on a DSLR.

Integration With Third-Party Apps Apple has also made the button compatible with third-party camera apps. If you prefer apps like Halide or ProCamera, you can assign them to launch directly via the Camera Control button. It can even be configured to trigger Magnifier, QR scanning, or other iOS camera functions, offering flexibility based on user needs.

Advanced Features for Serious Shooters Beyond simple shortcuts, the button supports features like AE/AF lock, pressing and holding it mid-frame locks auto exposure and focus, which is particularly useful for difficult lighting conditions or when capturing moving subjects.

A double press can also be customised to open deeper camera settings, streamlining the process of switching between photo, portrait, and video modes.

Customisable in Settings Apple has added controls under iOS 18 settings to customise how the Camera Control button works. Users can adjust sensitivity, disable the clean preview mode, or even turn off the button entirely if they find it intrusive.