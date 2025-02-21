Technology
How the iPhone 16e might help Apple log record sales this year
Shouvik Das 5 min read 21 Feb 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- With generative AI and more new physical stores en route, the iPhone 16e can push more Indian customers to buy new models instead of outdated ones. Such a shift will be crucial for Apple's India growth story.
Apple Inc. is on course to clock iPhone sales of up to 15 million units in India this year, industry experts said, powered by the launch of the iPhone 16e, the cheapest in the company's smartphone range.
