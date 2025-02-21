“The biggest problem with the iPhone 16e is that it will not help Apple cut into a new category of smartphone users in the country. At an effective, post-discount pricing of around ₹40,000, this device could have been an alluring option for buyers looking for phones at around ₹25,000 to ₹30,000 due to the easy availability of financing. But, at nearly ₹60,000, the iPhone 16e is too expensive to bring in buyers from a lower bracket—and is repetitive of what Apple already sells in its own price range," Singh said.